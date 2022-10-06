The 13th Annual Breast Cancer and Blind Awareness Event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Moore Middle School, 1200 S. Tipton Ave. in Tyler.
The annual event has six beep baseball teams competing. The squads include Austin Blackhawks, Bayou City Heat of Houston, Bryan-College Station Outlaws, Houston Hurricanes, San Antonio Jets and host Tyler Tigers.
"Enjoy a day of fun, food and good healthy competition," Larry Reed, organizer of the event, said. "We will honor and remember those who have fought the battle against breast cancer, cancer and blindness."
The event is free to the public, but the Tigers are accepting donations as they prepare for the 2023 World Series in Norman, Oklahoma.
Contact Reed for more information at 903-714-2697 or 903-596-9302.