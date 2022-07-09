Maintaining strong customer relationships make a difference between a thriving business thriving and one who struggles to survive.
Loyalty is the ultimate compliment for a small business. If you are managing a business, it is essential to build customer loyalty and engage your customers, even though it can be challenging. Customer retention is likewise much more cost effective than new acquisitions and is the best strategy for growing your business, as approximately 65% of most companies’ business comes from existing, not new customers.
“Acquiring new customers is not enough,” said Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Central East Texas. “You must also create experiences which maintain customer loyalty.”
Customers are loyal to companies who treat them well. BBB offers tips to build and maintain customer loyalty, one of them being offering personalized rewards. Personalized rewards will make your customers feel appreciated and valued, creating a strong bond between you and them. You can offer rewards to your customers by giving them discounts, freebies, or other incentives based on their behaviors, such as a percentage off certain products that they purchase frequently or a free gift on their birthday.
Another tip is to consider a brand ambassador program. One of the most effective ways to build customer loyalty is to have a brand ambassador program. This allows you to reward your most loyal customers with special privileges or perks.
A brand ambassador program is a great way to encourage your customers to promote your business. You can reward ambassadors with benefits such as free products, discounts, or even special coupons for their friends, family and followers.
Creating special forums for loyal customers is another way to maintain customer loyalty. It is essential to keep your most loyal customers engaged and feeling important. You can do this by creating a group where they can interact or starting a forum where you can share information and updates with them.
Groups and forums are the perfect way to build strong relationships with your customers and they also enable you to easily send out frequent announcements and updates.
Feature user-generated content from repeat customers can also build and maintain customer loyalty. Repeat customers are a gold mine. They are the ones who are most likely to recommend your business to their friends and family. They are also likely to generate valuable content featuring your products.
User-generated content is uploaded and shared by customers who have used your products or services. Encouraging and featuring this content is a great way to get your customers talking about your business. By acknowledging and sharing these posts, comments and reviews, you are showing your loyal customers that you appreciate them and value their opinion.
Another tip is to prioritize the user experience. The user experience is one of the most important factors that will determine whether a customer will make a purchase from you or go to your competitors. You can improve your user experience by doing things such as providing outstanding customer service, having a responsive website and giving your customers a simple, easy-to-use interface.
The more you treat your customers well and enhance the user experience, the more likely they are to keep coming back for more.
Learning how to have difficult conversations is another tip because misunderstandings do happen. Reaching an understanding when they occur creates a good experience and provides an opportunity to build a lasting relationship with your customer.
You can register for BBB’s next Lunch.Learn.Lead on Wednesday, July 13. This month’s topic is “How to have difficult conversations with positive outcomes.”
For more advice, read BBB’s tips for businesses.
BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Visit bbb.org for more information.