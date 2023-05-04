Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.