LUFKIN — Luke Caussey had two hits and three RBIs to help power the Whitehouse Wildcats to an 8-3 win over Kingwood Park on Thursday in a Class 5A best-of-three bi-district playoff series at Hudson High School.
The Wildcats rallied for six runs in the seventh inning to take the victory. The Panthers scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 3-2 advantage.
Game 2 is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday again in Hudson. If a third game is necessary it will follow the conclusion of Game 2.
Jermod McCoy had a double and two RBIs.
Garrett Hayes, Ethan Stone, Braden Bean and Winn Harriss each added singles for the Wildcats. Keegan McCord added an RBI.
Scoring runs were Bean (2), Hayes (1), McCoy (1), Stone (1), Carson Willingham (1) and L. Garrison (1).
Michael Dudolski pitched a complete game, allowing nine hits and three runs. He struck out four and walked four.
Lindale 6, Paris 3
PARIS — Lindale rallied for three runs in the seventh inning to score a 6-3 win over Paris in a Class 4A bi-district baseball series opening series game on Thursday.
The two teams are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Friday at Robbie Surratt Memorial Field in Lindale. If a third game is necessary, it will follow Game 2.
The Eagles scored three runs in the third to take a 3-0 lead. The Wildcats scored two runs in the fifth and one run in the sixth to tie the game at 3-3.
Ryan Betts pitched the first 5.1 innings for the Eagles, allowing six hits and three runs (2 earned) with three strikeouts and three walks. Luke Waggoner got the win on the mound, hurling the final 1.2 innings. He did not allow hit while striking out three and walking one.
Kaden Fleming belted a two-run homer for the Eagles, while Carson Plunkett had three hits (2 doubles, single) with three RBIs. Miles Keith and Waggoner each had two hits. Jake Powell added a double with Ty McCoy hitting a single.
Keith added an RBI. Scoring runs were Colby Myers (2), Fleming (1), McCoy (1), Waggoner (1) and Jackson Parker (1).
Fleming also had a stolen base.
The Eagles, champions of District 16-4A, are 20-6-1 overall.
The winner of the Eagles-Wildcats series will play either Nevada Community or Wills Point next week.
Bullard 11, Kilgore 1
BULLARD — Tyler Lamberth allowed four hits over five innings, striking out one as the Bullard Panthers opened a best-of-three bi-district playoff series with an 11-1 win over Kilgore on Thursday.
Bryson Mason, Ben Coke and Dylan Fowler all drove in two runs for Bullard.
Coke had a triple with doubles from Tanner Stainback and Chase Randall.
Randall also had a stolen base with John Lloyd, Coke, Mason and Randall all driving in runs with a sacrifice fly.
Lloyd, Stainback and Jachin Salas all contributing two hits a piece.
Jason Silvey had two hits and scored the lone Kilgore run. Joseph Hendrickson and Colt Bullard chipped in with singles, and Tate Truman walked twice for the Bulldogs.
Tanner Beets struck out one, walked one and gave up five earned runs in 4.1 innings for Kilgore.
The series resumes on Friday at 6 p.m. at Kilgore's Driller Park.
Carthage 3, Rusk 0
At Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler, Brooks Brewster tossed a one-hitter at Rusk, striking out eight and walking none in a complete game as the Carthage Bulldogs opened a best-of-three bi-district series with a 3-0 win.
The series resumes on Friday at 7 p.m. back at Mike Carter Field.
Connor Cuff tripled and scored for the Bulldogs. Dillon Davenport, Cale Preston and Todd Register all singled, with Davenport, Register and Brewster driving in runs.
Brett Rawlinson pitched for the Eagles, allowing four hits and three unearned runs. He had two strikeouts and no walks.
Tilton Beard had the hit for the Eagles.
Tatum 2, Sabine 0
CARTHAGE — Truitt Anthony continued his dominant season on the mound, and the Tatum Eagles scored a couple of runs in the bottom of the first on the way to a 2-0 win over Sabine in a Class 3A bi-district playoff series opener.
The teams are scheduled to meet for Game 2 back in Carthage at 7 p.m. Friday.
Anthony improved to 8-0 on the mound for the Eagles with a complete-game no-hitter, striking out five. The Eagle standout has not allowed an earned run and has given up four total runs in 62 innings this season.
At the plate, Anthony had two hits and Landen Tovar singled and drove in two runs for the Eagles. Cam'ron Redwine also singled.
Payton McBride struck out eight in the loss for Sabine.
Harmony 3, Redwater 1
MOUNT PLEASANT — Tucker Tittle pitched six strong innings, Boston Seahorn closed things out on the hill for the Eagles and Harmony opened a best-of-three bi-district series with a 3-1 win over Redwater.
Tittle struck out 12, walked two and gave up no earned runs on four hits. Seahorn walked one and gave up a hit, but allowed no runs in his inning of work.
Seahorn singled and doubled for the Eagles. Hayden Johnson, Ollie Trimble, Braxton Baker and Brayden Phillips all singled, and Trimble and Phillips drove in runs.
The series resumes at 4 p.m. on Saturday back at Mount Pleasant.
Harleton 6, LaPoynor 0
BULLARD — At The Brook Hill School, Caron Wallace tossed a no-hitter, striking out 10 with two walks as the Harleton Wildcats opened a best-of-three bi-district series with a 6-0 win over LaPoynor.
Cameron Johnson doubled for the Wildcats. Dylan Armstrong and Gage Shirts had two hits and an RBI apiece. Tanner Tate added two hits, and Payton Murray, Shawn Booth, Braden Hopkins and Mason Clark all drove in runs.
The series resumes on Friday at 6 p.m. back at Brook Hill.
Frankston 8, Overton 6
RUSK — The Frankston Indians rallied from a 6-3 deficit with a five-run seventh to earn an 8-6 win against the Overton Mustangs and complete a sweep of a bi-district playoff series.
Frankston won the opener, 11-1.
In the second game, Walker London had two hits and an RBI for Frankston, and Conlan LeMay, Carson Bizzell and Christian Hernandez all drove in runs. Matt Metzig struck out two and walked two in three innings, and Hernandez fanned three with no walks in four innings.
Rylan Holleman struck out four and walked four, giving up two earned runs in 6.2 innings for Overton. Isaiah Hawkins, Holleman and Bryce Still all doubled for Overton. Still drove in two runs, Braxton Harper had two hits, Hawkins had three hits and an RBI and Holleman drove in a run.
In the 11-1 Frankston win, Walker McCann struck out nine, walked one and gave up four hits in five innings and London had three hits and three RBI.
Landon Hill struck out three and walked four in 4.2 innings for Overton. Hawkins had two hits, and Sawyer Rogers drove in a run