WHITEHOUSE — The Pine Tree Pirates scored the first run, but Whitehouse scored the next three en route to a 3-1 victory on Saturday in a District 15-5A baseball game.
The Wildcats improve to 21-3 overall and 8-0 in district.
Four Wildcats had hits — Jermod McCoy, Keegan McCord, Garrett Hayes and Michael Dudolski.
McCord and Luke Caussey each drove in runs with McCoy, Hayes and Carson Willingham scoring runs.
Whitehouse scored two runs in the bottom of the first and another run in the fifth.
Dudolski tossed a complete game, giving up five hits and one run while striking out nine and walking one.
Dean McMillen had two hits for the Pirates and scored their run. Max Gidden had an RBI single.
Collin Estes tossed six innings, allowing four hits and three runs. He struck out four and walked one.
Whitehouse returns to play Tuesday, hosting the Tyler Lions at 7 p.m.
Arlington Lamar 6, Tyler Legacy 5
Tyler Legacy fell behind early and tried to rally before falling to Arlington Lamar, 6-5, on Saturday in a non-district baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Red Raiders are now 9-13-1 overall and are scheduled to return to District 10-6A play on Tuesday, hosting Royse City at 7 p.m. at CTMF Mike Carter Field. Tyler Legacy is 2-4 in district.
The Vikings improve to 16-10.
Lamar took leads of 5-0 and 6-1 leads before the Red Raiders plated four runs in the sixth.
Cooper Moore and Landon Miller each had two-RBI singles for Tyler Legacy. Luke Davis added an RBI double. Adding hits were Landon Brown, Tyler Priest and Lucas Grundy.
Scoring runs were Priest (2), Brown (1), Walker Freeman (1) and Moore (1).
Grundy and Priest had stolen bases.
Jaylen Humbles led the Vikings with two hits, including a home run. He drove in two runs.
Cooper Barnaro added a double for Lamar with singles by Jacob Gracco, Mason Gilliam, Garrett Sanders and Hagan Thiem.
Thiem added two RBIs with Barnaro knocking in a run.
Scorings run were Barnaro (2), Huston Cornish (1), Gracco (1), Humbles (1) and Gilliam (1).
Cornish and Sanders had stolen bases.
The Vikings visit Arlington at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Hallsville 2, Texas High 0
HALLSVILLE — Landon Bowden tossed a two-hitter in leading the Hallsville Bobcats to a 2-0 win over Texas High on Saturday in a District 15-5A baseball game.
Bowden struck out 10 and walked one.
The Bobcats improve to 14-6-1 overall and 7-1 in district. The Tigers fall to 10-9 and 3-5.
Sawyer Dunagan and Jack Holladay had triples for Hallsville. Ashton Garza had two singles and Connor White added a single.
Holladay added an RBI. Dunagan and Garza scored runs.
Brendan Allred and Cody Reese each had singles for Texas High.
Tanner Ross pitched for the Tigers, allowing five hits and two runs. He struck out six and walked three.
Hallsville plays host to Mount Pleasant at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Texas High meets Longview in Texarkana at 7 p.m. Tuesday.