LONGVIEW — Braden Bean knocked in three runs and Michael Dudolski had three hits as the Whitehouse Wildcats defeated the Longview Lobos 12-6 on Friday in a District 15-5A baseball game.
The Wildcats improve to 19-3 on the season and 6-0 in district. Whitehouse has two home games next week — 7 p.m. Tuesday vs. Marshall and 7 p.m. Thursday vs. Pine Tree.
Dudolski had a double and two singles. Getting two hits each were Bean, Jermod McCoy, Garrett Hayes and Collin McLemore. Adding a hit apiece were Luke Caussey, Peyton Blackmon, Carson Willingham and Chris Woodley.
Others with RBIs were McCoy, Hayes, Blackmon, Dudolski, Woodley and McLemore.
Scoring runs were Caussey (2), McLemore (2), JJ Idrogo (2), McCoy (1), Hayes (1), Blackmon (1), Dudolski (1), Bean (1) and Matt Garcia (1).
McLemore had two stolens bases with one each by Bean, Hayes and McCoy.
Woodley got the win on the mound in relief, coming into the game with two outs in the third. He pitched two innings, allowing three hits and two runs with one strikeout and four walks.
Blackmon pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and one run (unearned) with two strikeouts and one walk.
Alto 11, Corrigan-Camden 0
CORRIGAN — Alejandro Gomez tossed a no-hitter in leading the Alto Yellowjackets to an 11-0 win over Corrigan-Camden on Friday in a District 22-2A baseball game.
Gomez struck out nine and walked one in the six-inning game.
At the plate, Gomez had two hits, including a double.
Jackson Duplichain and Keegan Davis each had a double and single for the 'Jackets.
Adding hits were Ruben Olvera, Carter Pursley, Anthony Battle and Cayden West.
Battle led with three RBIs, followed by Olvera (2), West (2), Duplichain (1), Davis (1) and Bryan Hernandez (1).
Scoring runs were Pursley (2), Davis (2), Duplichain (1), Olvera (1), Gomez (1), Battle (1), West (1), Landon Cook (1) and Hernandez (1).
Alto (15-4, 2-0) is scheduled to host Douglass at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Mount Pleasant 7, Tyler 1
MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant scored a 7-1 win over the Tyler Lions on Friday in a District 15-5A baseball game on the Tigers' diamond.
The Lions fall to 2-12-2 overall and 0-6 in district.
Tyler is scheduled to host Texas High at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
After hosting North Lamar at 11 a.m. on Friday, the Tigers are scheduled to host Longview at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Bullard 15, Rusk 3
RUSK — The Bullard Panthers exploded for 15 runs on 14 hits to score a 15-3 win over the Rusk Eagles on Friday in a District 18-3A baseball game.
Bullard had doubles from Tanner Stainback, Ben Coke, Chase Randall and Dylan Fowler.
Adding hits were Randall (2), Bryson Mason (2), John Lloyd (2), Jachin Salas (2), Fowler (2), Bryce Brannen (1) and Reed Overbeek (1).
Coke led the Panthers with four RBIs. Others knocking in runs were Overbeek (2), Randall (1), Brannen (1), Lloyd (1), Salas (1), Fowler (1) and Stainback (1).
Scoring runs were Brannen (3), Lloyd (3), Salas (3), Randall (2), Mason (1), Fowler (1) and Stainback (1).
Randall had a stolen base.
David Wilson got the win on the mound, going five innings and allowing four hits and three runs with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Hits for Rusk were by Jeran Driver, Tarant Sunday, Peighton Vargas and Tilton Beard.
Vargas and Beard knocked in runs.
Bullard is 15-6 overall and 3-0 in district. The Panthers are scheduled to visit Palestine on Tuesday (7 p.m.) and will host Hudson at 7 p.m. Thursday. Rusk is scheduled to host Madisonville at 7 p.m. Tuesday and the Eagles are slated to host Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Brook Hill 4, McKinney Christian 2
BULLARD — Ashton Alexander threw a four-hitter and Lex Rich was 3-for-3 as the Brook Hill Guard defeated McKinney Christian 4-2 on Friday in a Division III District 2 baseball game at Herrington Field.
Alexander threw seven innings, allowing two runs with with four strikeouts and a walk.
Rich and Dylan Malone had doubles for the Guard.
Adding hits for Brook Hill were Cade Chesley and Andrew Sims. Rich had two RBIs with Malone and Sims also knocking in runs.
Scoring runs were Malone (2), Chesley (1) and Rich (1).
Braxton Durrett had a stolen base.
The Guard plays rival All Saints next week, visiting the Tyler school on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game. The Trojans then travel to Bullard for a 7 p.m. contest on Thursday.
Lindale 8, Cumberland 0
LINDALE — Ryan Betts threw a two-hitter and had three hits at the plate as the Lindale Eagles defeated the Cumberland Knights on Friday in a District 16-4A baseball game at the Robbie Surratt Field.
Betts struck out six and walked three in seven-innings of work. He also drove in two runs.
Kaden Fleming had three hits for the Eagles with Jacob Curbow adding a hit.
Curbow drove in three runs with one each from Caleb Hart, Jake Powell and Ty McCoy.
Scoring runs were Powell (2), Fleming (1), Carson Plunkett (1), Curbow (1), McCoy (1), Luke Waggoner (1) and Colby Myers (1).
Fleming, Myers and Waggoner stole two bases apiece and Plunkett added one.
Evan Fountain and Kade Haba had hits for the Knights.
Lindale is scheduled to host Brownsboro at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and visit Brownsboro at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Cumberland is scheduled to host Van at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and visit the Vandals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Canton 6, Mabank 3
MABANK — Layne Etheridge had three RBIs and Jaxon Rhyne had three hits as the Canton Eagles scored a 6-3 win over the Mabank Panthers on Saturday in a District 14-4A baseball game.
The Eagles improve to 19-1 on the season and 5-0 in district. The Panthers fall to 8-10-1 and 3-3.
Etheridge had two hits, including a triple. He also threw six innings on the mound, giving up five hits and three runs with three stirkeouts and two walks. Nathan Parker hurled the seventh and retired the Panthers in order on nine pitches to get the save.
Ace Reese added a hit and two RBIs for the Eagles.
Reed Vannorsdel (2), Kaden Smith (1), Reese (1), Parker (1) and Landon Faglie (1) scored runs for Canton. Parker also had a stolen base.
Ty Reedy had two hits, including two doubles and two RBIs, for the Panthers. Kyler Howeth added a double and Levi Tanksley had a single.
Hagen Tijerina had an RBI for Mabank with Tanksley (2) and Howeth (1) scoring runs.
Reedy pitched 6.2 innings, allowing five hits and six runs (5 earned) with eight strikeouts and six walks.
Canton is scheduled to host Wills Point at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday before visiting Kaufman at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Mabank is slated to visit Corsicana in a non-district game at 7 p.m. Tuesday before visiting Wills Point at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Van 4, Chapel Hill 1
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Grady Baetz and Landon Smith combined on a two-hitter in leading the Van Vandals to a 4-1 win over Chapel Hill on Saturday in a District 16-4A baseball game at Jerry Mumphrey Field.
Baetz pitched the first four hitting, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out five and walking one in getting the win. Smith got the save, going the final three innings. He allowed one hit and a run (unearned) with five strikeouts and one walk.
Colten Grier led the offensive attack for Van with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Gabriel Bachert had two hits with one each from Asher Hawkins, Baetz and Easton Hinch.
Bachert added two RBIs. Runs scored were by Austin Johnson (1), Baetz (1), Landon Smith (1) and Hinch (1).
Bachert had two stolen bases with one each from Baetz, Grier and Hinch.
Mason Beck had a double for the Bulldogs with Malcom Passama hitting a single and scoring a run.
Austin Vega started for the Bulldogs, going 6.1 innings while allowing six hits and two runs with three strikeouts and three walks. Connor Griffin pitched the final .2 innings, giving up two hits and two unearned runs with two strikeouts and a walk.
Earlier in the week, Van won 11-1 over Chapel Hill in Van.
Grier tossed a two-hitter, going all six innings. He allowed one run with six strikeouts and two walks.
The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead and the Vandals scored the next 11 runs.
Smith led the Vandals with three RBIs.
Calem Redding had a double and single. Other Vandals with two hits were Baetz, Grier and Smith. Hinch added a hit.
Other RBIs were from Grier (2), Redding (2) and Baetz (1). Scoring runs were Baetz (2), Wyatt Dale (2), Hinch (2), Bachert (2), Hawkins (1), Ross Hendricks (1) and Redding (1).
Vega and Passama had hits for the Bulldogs with an RBI from Ethan Mendez. Vega scored the Chapel Hill run.
Van (18-5-1, 2-0) returns to play on Tuesday, visiting Cumberland in Tyler at 7:30 p.m. The Knights visit Van at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Chapel Hill (4-12, 0-2) is slated to visit Athens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and host Hornets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.