The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders celebrated Senior Night, honoring nine players, on Tuesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
Seniors honored were No. 1 Tyler Priest, No. 2 Walker Freeman, No. 9 Landon Brown, No. 11 Mason Blake, No. 13 Aiden Stewart, No. 14 Jordan Crawford, No. 17 Hayden Hossley, No. 21 Ty Arden and No. 22 Lucas Grundy.
After the Senior Night ceremony, the Red Raiders fell to No. 7 Rockwall 10-0 (5 innings) in a District 10-6A baseball game.
Tyler Legacy is 10-17-1 overall and 3-8 in district. The Yellowjackets improve 28-6 and 10-1.
Rockwall scored single runs in the first and second innings before putting up eight runs in the fourth.
Priest, Freeman, Cooper Moore and Landon Miller had singles for the Red Raiders.
Freeman, Moore and Priest all had stolen bases.
Brayden Randle hit a grand slam for Rockwall. Micah Kendrick, Mac Rose and Dylan Creek all hit doubles for the Yellowjackets.
Rose and Creek each had two hits. Pearson Riebock added a single.
Along with Randle's four RBIs, Rose (1), Remington Spoerl (1), Landyn Locke (1), Dylan Garcia (1) and Creek (1).
Scoring runs were Kendrick (2), Riebock (1), Randle (1), Rose (1), Jake Overstreet (1), Spoerl (1), Locke (1), Creek (1) and Jake Jungels (1).
The Red Raiders and Yellowjackets play again on Friday in Rockwall. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.