North Forney scored a 6-2 win over the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders on Friday in a District 10-6A baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Red Raiders fall to 10-15-1 overall and 3-6 in district. The Falcons improve to 17-10-1 and 5-2 in district.
The Red Raiders and the Falcons will resume their game that was suspended earlier this week at noon Saturday in Forney.
North Forney is leading 2-0 with one out in the bottom of the fifth.
The game was halted when gun shots were suspected to be heard in the parking lot in Forney, according to school officials.
Tyler Legacy Coach Tim Arden said he was told by North Forney coaches that police said somebody shot into the air.
On Friday, Walker Freeman and Landon Miller led the Red Raiders with two hits apiece with Luke Davis knocking in two runs.
Adding hits for Tyler Legacy were Lucas Grundy, Tyler Priest, Cooper Moore and Davis.
Scoring runs were Freeman and Moore.
Miller and Moore had stolen bases. Moore stole home.
Landon Cochran, Carson Daniels and Logan Mitchell each had doubles for North Forney with two hits from Dylan Clark, Mitchell and Daniels. Adding hits were Rex Rambo and Johran Porter.
RBIs were from Cochran (2), Mitchell (1), Daniels (1) and Christian Acosta (1).
Scoring runs were Rambo (2), Daniels (2), Clark (1) and Acosta (1).
Mason Daniels threw a complete game for the Falcons, allowing eight hits and two runs with three strikeouts and no walks.
Grundy hurled six innings for the Raiders, allowing nine hits and six runs with two strikeouts and four walks. Hayden Hossley pitched an inning, striking out two.