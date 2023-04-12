BULLARD — Three Brook Hill pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout in a 16-0 win over All Saints on Wednesday in a TAPPS Division III District 2 baseball game.
Cade Chesley (2 innings, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts), Jabin Moore (1 inning, 2 strikeouts) and Ben Braatz (1 inning, 1 strikeout) all threw on the mound for the Guard.
Dylan Malone belted a home run for Brook Hill and Moore added a double.
Chesley and David Sims had two hits apiece with one hit each from Samuel Williams and Andrew Sims.
RBIs were Malone (4), Moore (3), Williams (2), Andrew Sims (2), Dallas Clements (1), David Sims (1) and Chesley (1).
Blake Whitten had three stolen bases with two each by Moore, Andrew Sims and Ashton Alexander. David Sims had one bag.
Brook Hill, which has won five straight games, returns to play Friday at Dallas Covenant (4:30 p.m.). All Saints is scheduled to visit Carrollton Prince of Peace at 7 p.m. Friday.