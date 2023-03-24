The Arlington Colts scored seven runs in the seventh inning to rally by the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders, 13-8, on Friday in a non-district baseball game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Red Raiders fall to 8-8-1 on the season, while the Colts improve to 13-5-2.
Landon Brown, Lucas Grundy and Landon Miller had doubles for the Red Raiders.
Gavyn Smith had a homer and drove in four runs for the Colts.
The Red Raiders return to play on Monday, hosting Rockwall-Heath at Mike Carter Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Colts are scheduled to host Arlington Bowie at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Bullard 10, Jacksonville 0
BULLARD — David Wilson threw a six-inning no-hitter to lead Bullard to a 10-0 win over Jacksonville on Friday in a District 18-4A baseball game.
Wilson struck out 10 and walked one.
Jachin Salas had a triple for the Panthers with doubles from Bryson Mason and Reed Overbeek.
Salas, John Lloyd, Bryce Brannen and Tanner Stainback each had two hits.
RBIs were from Salas (2), Ben Coke (1), Mason (1), Lloyd (1), Dylan Fowler (1) and Stainback (1).
Whitehouse 11, Texas High 6
WHITEHOUSE — Peyton Blackmon and Garrett Hayes combined to drive in seven runs to help spark the No. 2 Whitehouse Wildcats to an 11-6 win over the Texas High Tigers on Friday in a District 15-5A baseball game.
The Wildcats improve to 17-3 overall and 4-0 in district. The Tigers fall to 8-7-1 and 1-3.
Blackmon drove in four runs with two hits. Hayes had three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs.
Luke Caussey and Michael Dudolski each had two hits with one hit apiece from Jermod McCoy, Keegan McCord and Chris Woodley.
Other RBIs were from Collin McLemore (2), Dudolski (1) and Winn Harriss (1).
Scoring runs were Caussey (4), Hayes (3), McCoy (1), Blackmon (1), Matt Garcia (1) and Michael Morton (1).
The Wildcats fell behind 4-0 before rallying and taking the win.
Woodley got the win on the mound after taking over after one out in the first inning. He allowed only three hits and two runs while striking out two and walking two.
Harriss pitched the final three innings while allowing three hits.
Brenden Allred led the Tigers with four hits, including two doubles. Knox Pilgreen added two doubles with another two-bagger by Jacob Yowell.
Whitehouse is slated to visit co-district leader Hallsville at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Texas High is scheduled to host Mount Pleasant in Texarkana at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Hallsville 6, Tyler 1
HALLSVILLE — Jack Holladay homered, tripled and drove in two runs, Kaden Akin dominated on the hill for the Bobcats and Hallsville knocked off the Tyler Lions, 6-1, on Friday in a District 15-5A baseball game.
The Lions scored in the fourth to take a 1-0 lead before the Bobcats plated two in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Trentan Johnson added a triple for Hallsville, and Laker McPherson, Blake Cox and Zane Holder drove in runs.
Akin struck out 11, walked one and allowed just three hits and no earned runs in seven full innings.
Dante Martinez, Tory Howland and Makavion Potts had registered hits for the Lions. Howland also drove in Ja'Davion Lacy for the Lions' run. Lacy also had a stolen base.
Felipe Velazquez pitched for Tyler, going six innings while allowing seven hits and six runs (5 earned). He struck out two and walked one.
The Lions (2-11-2, 0-4) are scheduled to host Marshall at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. Hallsville (11-5-1, 4-0) is scheduled to host Whitehouse at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mount Pleasant 4, Pine Tree 3
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Tigers rallied from a 3-1 deficit with two runs in the sixth before walking off with a run in the seventh in a 4-3 win over the Pine Tree Pirates.
Colby Porter and Jayden Tarrant drove in runs for the Tigers. Drew Dyke struck out 10, walked one and gave up three earned runs for the pitching win.
Dean McMillen had three hits, and M.J. Cates drove in a run in the loss for Pine Tree. Collin Estes struck out six, walked seven and gave up one earned run in four innings. Cates fanned two, walked two and allowed one earned run, and Max Gidden struck out one in an inning of action.
West Rusk 11, Troup 1
TROUP — Kullen Tavarez worked five strong innings on the mound, Xander Mason drove in two runs for the Raiders and West Rusk earned an 11-1 win over Troup.
Tavarez struck out three, walked three and allowed no earned runs on three hits for the pitching win.
Jason Reasoner had two hits and an RBI, and Jimmie Harper, Darren Nix, Baylee Hughes and Ty Harper all drove in runs for the Raiders.
Ty Lovelady drove in Troup's lone run.
Tatum 2, Arp 1
TATUM — Landen Tovar struck out eight, walked one and gave up one earned run, helping his own cause at the plate with a triple and an RBI as the Tatum Eagles edged Arp, 2-1.
The triple was the lone hit for Tatum, which scored both of its runs in the bottom of the third. Cooper Whiteus and Landon Estrada also scored for the Eagles.
Colton Cross struck out 14 with no walks and two earned runs allowed for Arp. Jackson Cavazos had two hits, and Julian Barocio drove in a run.
Hawkins 14, Leverett's Chapel 4
HAWKINS — Braden Adams tripled, doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs to go along with a strong outing on the mound as Hawkins earned a 14-4 win over Leverett's Chapel.
Adams struck out eight, walked five and allowed no earned runs in five innings.
Braden Givens tripled and drove in a run for the Hawks. Asa Stone doubled and plated one run. Dawsun Pruitt had two hits, Tilar Maberry two hits and two RBI, Marshall White an RBI and Aiden Colley two hits and two RBI.
Big Sandy 10, Union Hill 1
BETTIE — Kayden Smith struck out nine, walked two and allowed just one hit in four innings on the hill, and Whitson Cox doubled, singled and drove in three runs to pace the offense as Big Sandy rolled to a 10-0 win over Union Hill.
Kayden Smith doubled, singled twice and drove in a run for the Wildcats. Hunter Reneau added a double, single and RBI. Tyson Tapley doubled and drove in a run, and Caden Bixler finished with a single and two RBI.