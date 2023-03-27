After sweeping Angelina College, the Apaches are scheduled to meet Wharton County on Monday in Beaumont.
The contest is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Lamar University's Vincent-Beck Stadium.
Tyler Junior College swept AC on Saturday, 12-0 and 7-3, in the Region XIV baseball twinbill at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
The victories moved TJC to 20-16 overall and 12-8 in conference. The Roadrunners fall to 19-17 and 9-11.
GAME 1
Kolby Parker (6-2) and Alex Merkel combined on the three-hit five-inning 12-0 win.
Parker pitched four innings, allowing three hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Merkel hurled one inning, striking out the side.
Ryan Brown hit a home run with a triple from Rene Galvan and doubles from Ryan Walker and Nicholas Anderson.
Walker had three hits with other base knocks from Thomas Soto, Tanner Chelette, Will Bush, Jake Castillo and Jaron Lyness.
RBIs were from Brown (3), Soto (2), Anderson (2), Galvan (2), Walker (1) and Chelette (1).
Scoring runs were Soto (2), Castillo (2), Brown (2), Lyness (2), Galvan (2), Bush (1) and Anderson (1).
Walker had a stolen base.
GAME 2
Grayson Murry and Aden Lucas combined on a six-hit nine-inning game.
Murry hurled six innings, allowing six hits with three runs and eight strikeouts (no walks). Lucas pitched three innings with no hits, two strikeouts and two walks.
Doubles were from Chelette, Bush, Brown and Lyness.
Bush and Lyness each had two hits with one hit apiece from Soto, Anderson and Galvan.
RBIs were from Castillo (2), Brown (2) and Lyness (2).
Scoring runs were Bush (3), Anderson (2), Walker (1) and Castillo (1).
Walker and Castillo had stolen bases.