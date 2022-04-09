A Tyler native who made it to the big leagues came back home Friday to inspire the next generation.
Tyus Bowser, NFL linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens and a Tyler ISD alumnus, visited a group of students at Bell Elementary School to motivate and inspire them.
With glistening eyes and a set of questions, 25 students of a leadership group called Boys to Men gathered at the library ready for Bowser’s arrival. They were eager for the opportunity to meet Bowser and ask him questions about his six-year NFL career and his journey to get there.
Kyren Ford, 10, fourth grade student at Bell Elementary, came prepared for Bowser’s visit by wearing his Baltimore Ravens football jersey, alongside another student and football fanatic, Aiden Adams, 10, who also felt excited to get a special visit from the NFL player.
“I feel very special about it, it feels good to have someone from my hometown that made it big,” Aiden said. “I play the same position in football so it feels special to have him here.”
The Boys to Men program serves economically disadvantaged kids who deal with anger and social or emotional learning issues. It helps students develop positive and healthy relationships built on honesty, accountability and consistency.
Tamara Johnson, principal at Bell Elementary, said Bowser’s visit was a must when she found out he was going to be in town.
Johnson said the main goal of the program is to inspire young boys and show them how to become leaders by learning from men mentors.
As soon as the idea was pitched to Bowser two weeks ago, he didn’t think twice and was fully on board with the idea, said Johnson.
During the campus visit, Bowser told the fourth and fifth grade boys about the importance of having a good support system and education, and also being a good student and person.
“Disciplinary wise, make sure you’re doing the right thing. I can tell you from me being a Raven and my coaches evaluated me, they went all the way to my elementary school teachers, all the way back asking how I was as a person and as a student. That’s how important it is for them to know the type of person you are, it starts here being in class,” he said.
As an East Texas native, Bowser spoke about growing up in Tyler, especially not having anyone to look up to, which is something he aspires to be for the kids.
“When I was their age, I lived in a sort of rough neighborhood, so we didn’t have too much, with not too many people that were in this position to lead you in the right direction but I had a great support system to help me along the way,” he said. “I want to be a tool to these kids especially being from Tyler they can aspire to be who they want to be because somebody out of Tyler is at this level and they are being great.”
Bowser attended T.J. Austin Elementary, Moore Middle School and then-John Tyler High School and played college football at the University of Houston.
Bowser gave strong messages to the students and encouraged them to chase their dreams. He also gave the students a special message about how important it is to be a good person.
“Be a good student, good friend, you just never know what people are going through, one little thing could change a person's life and I know that’s very important nowadays with mental health, especially with you guys and social media,” he said.
To continue being a role model to kids, Bowser also holds a Youth Football Camp in Tyler, which he mentioned will be making a comeback in June and will release more information soon.
He said he's also working on a new project.
“Right now I’m in the works of starting my own foundation, the Ty Bowser foundation, and I’m looking to help young kids and to help give them the opportunities to be successful in life. Giving them the tools and necessary things to be in a position that others may not be able to, just want to give them the same opportunities and help them prepare them with what they want to do in life,” Bowser said.
Bowser is in continuous awe of his hometown and said he is proud to represent East Texas.
“I love representing East Texas, especially Tyler because this is where I am from and one thing I’ve always told myself is to never forget where you come from because this is what made me, this is who I am and I want to represent this city in the best possible way,” he said. “I want to put light on this city, this area of East Texas, knowing that there’s talent in this area whether it's football, basketball, or being a teacher. This is a great city and community full of people who want to be the version of themselves. That's the most I love about here, I love coming back here and being able to do this.”
Bowser said he hopes to keep inspiring the next generation and continue giving back to East Texas.