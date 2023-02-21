Azalea Orthopedics will host its annual All-Star High School Basketball Classic.
The 18th annual event will take place on April 1 at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium. The girls game is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. with the boys game after. Between games, there will be a dunk contest and shooting contest.
The event gives high school seniors the opportunity to showcase their talent for college coaches and hometown fans. Area seniors are nominated by their high school coaches and are selected by an All-Star panel. The teams are geographically divided, which means rival players have the opportunity to team up in this contest. It’s an opportunity for the public to cheer on top-tier talent in an East vs. West showdown.
Tickets are $6 for adults. Students are $3 or free with a student ID. Children 5 and under are free. All proceeds from the All-Star games are donated to the Bethesda Health Clinic.