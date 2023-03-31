When Bullard head boys basketball coach Dean Nuckolls was asked to coach in the Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Basketball Classic, he knew he would get a chance to coach some of his current players.
Bullard standouts Jeffery Brooks, Owen Thompson and Coach Nuckolls’ son, Garrett Nuckolls, are all on the West team playing for Coach Nuckolls one more time.
“It’s exciting, especially when you get a couple of your own kids in it to play and one of my own, my actual own kid, it’s fun to get to coach all of them one more time,” Coach Nuckolls said.
But he also wanted the chance to coach some of his former players, as well.
Before getting to Bullard before the 2021-22 season, Coach Nuckolls spent 15 seasons as the coach at LaPoynor.
“I’ll tell you what’s exciting for me, as soon as I found out I was going to be coaching, I reached out and asked if I could have the LaPoynor kids on my team. I love those kids. Garrett is still best friends with those kids. That’s family.”
It turns out that LaPoynor’s Cooper Gracey and Dijuan Whitehead are also on the West team.
“It’s awesome,” Gracey said. “Shout out to our current coach, Coach (Jim Reid), he’s great. But It’s cool to be here and get to play for (Coach Nuckolls) and play with Garrett one more time.”
“It’s exciting, getting to play with some buddies and back with another coach I haven’t gotten to play with in a couple of years,” Whitehead said. “It feels good.”
Garrett Nuckolls gets the chance to not only play for his dad but play with two current teammates and two former teammates.
“That’s probably the best part, getting to play on last game with him (his father),” Garrett Nuckolls said. “It’s going to be great to play with Jeffery and Owen, got to play with them all season, and we have great chemistry, so it’s going to be great Playing with Cooper and Dijuan is going to be awesome too. I haven’t gotten to play with them in so long, and I’m ready to get back on the court with them.”
“I’m really excited to play one more game before it’s over,” Thompson said. “I might be able to through Garrett or Jeff a lob again. You never know what’s going to happen.”
Playing for the Boys West team are Brook Hill’s Jakub Dluzewski, Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls, Owen Thompson and Jeffery Brooks, Palestine’s Taj’Shawn Wilson, Eustace’s Kayleb Angel, Athens’ Eli Perkins, Mineola’s TJ Moreland, Frankston’s Caleb Ramsey, Tyler High’s Ashad Walker, Brownsboro’s Jacob Hopson, LaPoynor’s Cooper Gracey and Dijuan Whitehead. Coaches for the Boys West team are head coach Dean Nuckolls of Bullard High School and his assistant Jeremy Lee.
“It’s pretty awesome that the coaches chose me to play in this game,” said Dluzewski, who is from Poland.
The game is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium. There will be a dunk contest and shooting contest before the game.
Playing for the Boys East team are Grace Community’s Darius Shankle, Chapel Hill’s Adrian Mumphrey and Tyson Berry, Lindale’s Ryder Johnson, Whitehouse’s DeCarlton Wilson and Bryson Hawkins, Center’s Jamarion Evans and Da’nijhalon Gipson, Jacksonville’s Devin McCuin, Alto’s Rashawn Mumphrey, Beckville’s Jayden Mojica, Alba-Golden’s Brayden Randolph and Hallsville’s Luke Cheatham. Coaches for the Boys East team are head coach Hiram Harrison of Center High School and his assistants Alex Munoz and Michael Cloudy.
“It’s really exciting to get one more opportunity to get on the court for my senior year,” Hawkins said.
“I’m very excited,” Shankle said. “I didn’t get to end my career with my high school team like I wanted to, so when I got this opportunity, I was excited about it.”
Berry (San Diego State) Evans (Lamar), McCuin (UTSA) and Wilson (Tyler Junior College) will all play football at the next level.
“When I saw the opportunity, I knew I had to take it,” McCuin said. “It’s my last basketball game, and I’m really excited to play for this All-Star team.”
Evans will also get to play for his coaches one more time.
“That’s what we talked about at school today, getting to lace up those shoes one more time,” Harrison said. “It’s going to be an honor to coach him one more time. I’m excited to coach all of these guys.”
Johnson and Cheatham are cousins and will get to team up together, and Garrett Nuckolls said he and Cheatham are friends and that it will be fun to play against him in this environment.
Tickets for the games are $6 for adults. Students are $3 or free with a student ID. Children 5 and under are free. All proceeds from the All-Star games are donated to the Bethesda Health Clinic.
The game will be streamed live at youtube.com/netsnlive.