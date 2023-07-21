A Tyler man is accused of robbing a local convenience store, authorities said Friday.
Dayton Grant Sherfield, 22, was charged with robbery on Friday after the Smith County Sheriff's Office said he tried to rob a gas station then fled the scene..
At about noon, Smith County deputies responded to the robbery at the Exxon at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 110 North near Lindale.
Sherfield went into the store and "forcibly attempted to remove money from the cash register" but was "met with resistance from the cashier," the Smith County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. Then, he left the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala heading west on I-20.
Smith County deputies, Smith County Pct. 5 Constable's Office, Texas DPS troopers and Lindale Police Department officers began searching the area. A Lindale officer soon located Sherfield's Impala in the parking lot of the Appletree Inn at I-20 and U.S. Highway 69 North, the sheriff's office said.
Sherfield was found in the backseat of the car, taken into custody and transported to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, where he met with investigators.
Sherfield was charged with robbery and will be transported to the Smith County Jail.