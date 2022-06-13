Two individuals who were detained for questioning have since been released by authorities after an investigation showed a Bullard man fatally shot another man in self-defense, according to a statement released today by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday night, dispatch received a 911 call about a shooting in the 8000 block of Farm to Market 855, between Bullard and Jacksonville in the Mt. Selman area. When deputies arrived, they found a man lying on the ground dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Sheriff Brent Dickson said in a statement.
The man was identified as Tommy Peeler, 69, of Longview.
The sheriff’s office took two suspects into custody for questioning Sunday night. Bullard residents Stephen Driskel, 54, and Sue Peeler, 64, were later released.
Driskel shot Peeler in self-defense, according to Dickson.
According to Texas Penal Code 9.31, "a person is justified in using force against another when and to the degree the actor reasonably believes the force is immediately necessary to protect the actor against the other's use or attempted use of unlawful force."
There is no further information at this time.
“This case is still under review and will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office to be presented to the Grand Jury,” Dickson said.