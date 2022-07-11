Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is hosting a blood drive at the Lodge on Saturday due to the blood supply in East Texas being critically low.
The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Athens Masonic Lodge parking lot at 2030 East Corsicana Street in Athens, next to Nelson Propane. The Masons will be cooking sliders, free for those who donate.
“The Athens community has been a great support for our blood drive efforts in the past,” said Jeff Almrud, Blood Drive Chairman for the Athens Masonic Lodge. “If you are able, come help us help those in need.”
Carter Blood Care has committed a donation bus for this drive, as well as several apheresis donation stations inside the Lodge. The blood collected will be credited to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas.
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital is a world-renowned leader in the treatment of pediatric orthopedic conditions, sports injuries and fractures, certain related arthritic and neurological disorders and learning disorders, such as dyslexia.
This is an on-going effort of the Athens Masonic Lodge and Carter Blood Care. At the Winter Blood Drive this past February, they collected 49 pints of blood. The goal this July is 50 pints.
Athens Masonic Lodge #165 is a men’s fraternal organization that conducts charitable work in the Athens area. The Lodge has been active in Athens since 1854.