For many kids, being out for the summer means endless days of fun in the sun — or maybe hiding out from the heat with rounds of Roblox. But for kids like 12-year-old Madison Aycock, summer is an exciting time to spend at Vacation Bible School at Friendly Baptist Church.
“I love Vacation Bible School,” she said. “It's a lot of fun to just be able to be with my friends and make sure that they know about Jesus and for them to get the same opportunities that I have learning about Jesus at my church.”
Vacation Bible School, or simply VBS, is usually a week-long ministry outreach churches hold in the summer geared toward children to further their education in faith.
Madison said she thinks "VBS is great" because kids can learn about God in a fun and "different way" while "having fun and being with friends."
Many churches use VBS to provide fun opportunities for children, whether it’s indoor crafting or playing outside on the playground.
At Friendly Baptist Church in Tyler, the summer ministry is called Incredibly Random VBS — a vision of Mary Beth King, the children’s ministry coordinator.
“It's just kind of our way of putting our mark on Vacation Bible School because it's an important event for us,” she said. “Lives are changed, kids' lives and family lives are changed during this time with the truth of just how God loves us so much that he sent his son Jesus.”
The idea of Incredibly Random VBS is essentially lumping together typical teachings of VBS and the entertainment and fun of summer day camp, geared to kids in kindergarten through sixth grade.
“(Mary Beth) loves bringing new and different and exciting things to kids… and the randomness of what we're doing is fun for the kids,” said Dan Lewis, senior pastor at Friendly Baptist Church. “But our end goal is to teach them that Jesus saves.”
According to Lewis, the idea was to come up with ways to keep the kids’ attention, rather than fixating on Bible lessons kids sit and listen to for an extended period of time.
“We love the fact that things are changing quickly and that we're moving along every few minutes to help them keep their attention and see a variety of ways that truth is taught," Lewis said.
“We talk about a lot of things that might seem incredibly random, but there's one thing that's not and it's God's love for us,” King said. “God loved us so much that he sent Jesus to be the savior of the world and he loves us. And that's not random… that's intentional.”
King said they use struggles the kids might be going through and build themes with stories in the Bible to help relate to the kids. The most common struggle among children stem from dealing with the COVID shutdown.
“We see a lot of kids struggling with isolation and fear and doubt,” King said. “They have struggles at home because parents have been out of work, and sometimes parents are having a hard time finding work and then just with all the different things that we have going on in the world. There's just a lot of hate going around and so we want to show them that God gives us something different whenever you know, the world gives us fear. God doesn't give us fear…. He gives us love, power and a sound mind.”
“Vacation Bible School has been such a blast,” said Aeron Wallace, VBS leader for third graders.
Wallace’s role includes leading the kids and taking them around and answering any questions that they might have, whether it’s about the Bible or salvation.
“I just hope that they, if they don't already have, maybe that they start feeling a stirring in their heart to follow God and make him Lord of their life,” she said. “I also just pray that they … come to know Christ and that they leave here wanting more.”