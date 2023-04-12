All Saints Episcopal School is turning to a familiar face to be its new head boys basketball coach.
“Today, we are transitioning into an exciting new era in an already storied basketball program here at All Saints,” All Saints athletic director Drew Starnes said. “A Trojan basketball legend has come home to guide our student-athletes at All Saints to become champions on and off the court.”
Former Trojan standout Aston Francis was introduced as the new head coach on Wednesday morning inside of the Bruce G. Brookshire Family Student Athletic Center, a place where he once scored a lot of points as a player.
“Today is a very proud moment for me,” said All Saints director of college advising and head middle school basketball coach Brian Motto said. “I’m excited for Aston. I’m even more excited for the All Saints community. As a coach here at All Saints, I’m thrilled to be able to call Aston a colleague. As a father of kids at All Saints, I’m excited to know that my own kids will get to see him on a daily basis and learn from him. It is an honor and privilege to be able to say, Aston, welcome home.”
“Thank you for having me back and bringing me back,” Francis said. “I feel very fortunate to be able to come back to All Saints. I grew up here. I’ve been here as long as I can remember. To be able to come back and be a part of the basketball program and hopefully be able to lead it in the right direction in the future is something I’m really excited about.
“I love this place. I think it is a very special place. You get to see kids become the people they’re going to be. You get to see them from a knucklehead like me running around causing trouble making a fool of themselves at basketball games to becoming adults and hopefully leaders in the community. I’m really excited to be able to impact kids’ lives and hopefully make them leaders on and off the court and make them good representatives of All Saints Episcopal School.”
When Francis was a junior at All Saints, he averaged 22.4 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 steals per game to lead the Trojans to the TAPPS 4A State Basketball Tournament. He was named to the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Basketball First Team.
In Francis’ senior year, the Trojans returned to the state tournament and fell in the final game to Houston Westbury Christian. He averaged 21.7 points, 5.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game while hitting 51 percent from the field, 38 percent of his 3-pointers and 81 percent on free throws. He dropped 40 on Whitehouse and surpassed 30 points seven times. In one district game he recorded 27 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds, and seven steals, coming quite close to a quadruple-double. He was selected as the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Basketball Player of the Year.
Francis played a season at Tyler Junior College, averaging 4.5 points per game in 24 appearances including one start.
He then went to Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, where he put up astronomical numbers.
In 2016-17, he set a school-record with 94 made 3-pointers, including a league-record 67 made 3-pointers in conference play. He started all 25 games and averaged 23.9 points per game with a season-high of 39 points. In 2017-18, he was a D3hoops.com Second Team All-American, DIII News All-American and NABC Second Team All-American after averaging 27.4 points per game, which ranked fourth nationally. He broke his own school record with 121 made three-pointers. His 712 points scored was the second-highest single season scoring mark in school history He scored a then career-high 45 points against Elmhurst.
In 2018-19, his final season at Wheaton, Francis was named the 2019 Jostens Trophy winner, honoring the top student-athlete in Division III Men's Basketball; the winner of the Bevo Francis Award from Small College Basketball; the 2019 D3hoops.com Player of the Year; and was named DIIINews Player of the Year. He led NCAA Division III in total points (1,096); points per game (34.3 PPG); three-pointers made (173); three-pointers per game (5.41 3PG); field goals made (348) and free throws made (227). His 1,096 total points and scoring average led all men's basketball players at four-year colleges in 2018-19. His 1,096 points per game average broke the NCAA Division III record for points in a single season and was the 14th-highest single-season total in NCAA history (all divisions). His 173 three-pointers was the second-highest single-season total in NCAA history (all divisions). Francis also led the Thunder with 7.9 rebounds per game and finished second on the team with 3.1 assists per game, helping the team reach the NCAA Division III national semifinals, averaging 44.8 points per game in the 2019 NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Tournament, breaking the previous tournament record of 37.3 points. Francis' 62 points in Wheaton's victory over Marietta in the NCAA Sectional Final was a Division III Tournament single-game record and his 12 three-pointers in that game tied the Division III Tournament single-game record.
His finished second in program history in points scored with 2,406, which also ranked fifth in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin history. His career scoring average of 28.9 points per game established a new school record and ranked sixth in Division III history and his average of 4.68 three-pointers per game was the fourth-highest in Division III history.
Francis played professional basketball overseas with Mega Tbilisi in Georgia. He scored 23 points in a 96–86 defeat of Kavkasia as Mega secured a sweep for the Georgian A-Liga Championship in his first season. Francis was named to the league first team and won honors for Player of the Year and Finals MVP.
Francis also played in the NBA G League for the Wisconsin Herd and Lakeland Magic.
Francis joined the basketball coaching staff at Whitehouse High School during this past season. In January, when then Whitehouse head coach Michael Ostlund had to miss a game at Tyler High with an illness, Francis stepped in as the head basketball coach for the game.
“Fortunately I got a start this year at Whitehouse,” Francis said. “Coach (Don) Newton and Coach Ostlund were very nice to me and gave me a great opportunity, and I’m very grateful for that.”
Now, he returns to a place where not only he played but where his father, Eddie Francis, spent more than 25 years as a basketball coach and athletic director.
“I am definitely aware that I’m Eddie Francis’ son, but I’m going to hopefully blaze my own trail here,” Aston said. “I’ll use a lot of the things he taught me and a lot of the things I saw him do that head success with while he was here and kind of infuse my style with that. It’s nice to have a blueprint. It’s nice to be able to lean on him when I’m sure I’ll need to, but I think I would like to make this my own basketball program and follow the blueprint that Coach Starnes and Coach (Gretchen) Mercer have set forth with the athletic department.”
Coach Eddie Francis, who is now the head boys basketball coach across town at Grace Community School and just finished his first season there, was in attendance on Wednesday.
“It’s a special moment for our family because All Saints has meant so much to us,” Coach Eddie Francis said. “All Saints helped me grow in every aspect of my life spiritually, physically, mentally and emotionally, and I’m sure he will have that same experience here. He has a support system here that is going to pour into him and make it a very special environment for the kids. We are excited for him. I couldn’t think of a better place for him to continue to grow his coaching career and as a person than at All Saints.”
While it’s possible the Trojans and Cougars could meet in the future, Aston said it won’t be immediately.
“Not next year,” Aston said. “We will hold off on that and give him time to get use to seeing me in the Trojan Blue.”
Francis takes over for Jon Haft, who led the Trojans for one season.
“This is probably one of the biggest hires we’ve had at All Saints,” Starnes said. “He’s a young man who set all kinds of records here and in college and had a good pro career. He’s done great things in coaching, as well. He’s built a lot of strong relationships with these athletes. With all of that blended together, I think that kind of makes a perfect coach. He has the energy and the basketball acumen to really make our program take off.”