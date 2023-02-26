Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Windy. A thunderstorm or two is possible later at night. Low 57F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. A thunderstorm or two is possible later at night. Low 57F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.