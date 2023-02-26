Led by Tyler's Darry Moore, the East Texas Baptist Tigers are the American Southwest Conference basketball champions.
Moore, a John Tyler High School graduate, hit for 25 points and 10 rebounds in leading the Tigers to a 72-64 win over Hardin-Simmons on Saturday in the ASC Tournament championship game at Mayborn Center in Belton.
Moore was named Most Valuable Player of the tourney as he had at least 20 points in all three tournament games and finished with 75 points.
It was the second ASC crown for ETBU. The Tigers also won the title in 2015. The team improved to 23-5, which is the most wins for the program since finishing with 28 victories in their other championship campaign. They secure the ASC’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship. The selection show will be at noon on Monday on NCAA.com.
There 16 lead changes in the final with 11 ties. ETBU used a 12-0 run to erase an eight-point deficit in the first half to build a 34-30 edge. The Cowboys responded to a near seven-minute drought by scoring the final five points in the last minute to take a 35-34 halftime lead.
Both teams traded leads most of the second half, but with the score tied at 53 the Tigers went on a 10-2 outburst to take the lead for good. Hardin-Simmons cut the deficit to 66-62 with 1:24 to play, but ETBU’s Jayden Williams drilled a 3-pointer to push the momentum back to the Tigers.
Hardin-Simmons was led by Jason Justice and Calaway Dykes with 16 points each. Steven Quinn notched 13 points and was 9-for-10 at the free throw line. Quinn accumulated the most points in the tournament with 78. Austin Brewer finished with 10. Will Bartoszek grabbed eight rebounds for a team-high.
Hardin-Simmons finishes its season at 19-9.
All-ASC Tournament Team
MVP — Darry Moore, East Texas Baptist
Kevin Charles, East Texas Baptist
Aaron Gregg, East Texas Baptist
Josiah Johnson, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Jason Justice, Hardin-Simmons
Steven Quinn, Hardin-Simmons
Hunter Stevens, UT Dallas