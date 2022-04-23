After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, artists were able to bring in their canvases, painting tools and creativity once again to the Rose Garden during the Art in the Garden event on Saturday.
The event aimed to attract creatives to the Rose Garden. Deborah Setser, a Tyler artist, came to the event with a goal to try something new and paint in a new location.
“I’ve been looking forward to today for a long time. I’m glad I kind of stepped outside of my comfort zone from the studio and came outside to experience the sunshine, the energy of the garden and people in it,” she said.
Setser brought her painting tools, a camera tripod which she converted into a stand, water colors, a stool, a canvas and was geared up to paint a particular flower in the middle of the garden which caught her attention.
“I took a stroll around the entire garden, which everything was so beautiful, but there was something about this flower that drew me to it so I thought ‘this is where I need to be’ plus the light was great,” she said.
As an artist, Setser mentioned how the art event is a “natural fit” to the community and how she sees it as encouragement for others to get into art.
“I think it will help the community see how art and roses and flowers come together. It also helps artists, not just the current but also those interested in learning art and encourages them to try it. If they see people painting in the garden, they may be like ‘oh, I can do that too,’ so I find the event as an encouragement to others to try new things,” she said.
Tyler residents Sophia Huerta and Hagen Hardee were also in attendance and found a location in the shade.
Huerta, who paints in her free time, said this event influenced her to go outside which is something she’s been trying to do.
“I’ve always loved painting and I try to paint outside but it's just weird finding a time but since this was an event created, there was no reason not to,” she said. “It’s relaxing more than anything having nature around us.”
Hardee, who was painting his surrounding scenery, said the art event provided something different to do on a Saturday and hopes to see more nature artistic collaboration events.
“If they did more events like these, more people would be willing to come out. I know if they did this quite often, we would probably be here,” he said.
Debbie Isham, special events and Goodman Museum supervisor, said the event had been canceled for the past two years but she was happy to see people come out once again.
“This is our 15th year and it would’ve been our 17th but due to COVID we had to cancel. We always invite folks to come paint, draw, color, sketch and enjoy the garden,” she said. “You don’t have to be a true artist, you can bring your colors and a blank piece of paper and sit and look at beautiful flowers.”
The event was initiated from Isham’s love of art and finding ways to attract people to the Rose Garden. It is free to attendees every year and runs with the help of sponsorships from the community.
Along with the live painting, the event also featured art from the Pallet of Roses Art League and children’s art from the Tyler Art School, which can still be found inside the Rose Garden Center.