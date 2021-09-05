Crime scene tape

Metro Creative Graphics

A man has been arrested in connection in the killing of Laura Garcia, 25, who was found dead inside a home in the 1300 block of East Dawson Street early Saturday morning.

Detectives with the Tyler Police Department obtained an arrest warrant Sunday on Javier Valenzuela-Avila, a 20-year-old male from Tyler. Valenzuela-Avila is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, with a $1 million bond.

Valenzuela-Avila, who on Sunday was hospitalized with self-inflicted wounds but under police custody, was released from the hospital and booked into the Smith County Jail on the murder warrant.

This case remains under investigation.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags