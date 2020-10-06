Downtown Arp received a face-lift to the tune of $2.1 million, as Smith County Emergency Services District 2 and the Arp Volunteer Fire Department announced Tuesday the completion of the new Fire Station No. 1 in Arp.
The station will house crewmembers from Smith County ESD 2 Fire Department and the Arp VFD. Crews officially began the move-in process on Sept. 21.
The new building was funded by Smith County ESD 2. “We are a tax district, so ultimately, the citizens funded this building,” said Assistant Fire Chief J.D. Smith.
On Oct. 4, the station began fully operating with a 24-hour staff. This addition, according to fire officials, will help the department reach those in need in the Arp, Troup, Jackson Heights and eastern Chapel Hill areas faster than they were previously able.
For the first time since at least the ‘70s, the station will be staffed by firefighters 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Currently, there are two full-time scheduled firefighters assigned each day, and soon a third firefighter will be added. These individuals are on the clock for a 24-hour period, working 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. the next day, before getting 48 hours off and having to repeat their shift.
The added 24-hour staff was aided by the passing sales tax for the district in November of 2019. Arp Station No. 1 is the third 24-hour staffed station in Smith County ESD 2, with the others being in Noonday and Red Springs.
“We have a long-range plan of upgrading facilities across the district and Arp has significantly outgrown their previous location,” Smith said. “They were having a hard time fitting the trucks in there. In the plan, it was addressed that Arp needed a new station built, so that’s what we did.”
The new facility, located at 201 S. Main, includes living quarters with bedrooms, offices, gym, apparatus bays, and a state-of-the-art training room with space that the fire department plans to make available to the City Council for future meetings.
When asked what the new facility offers that the older building did not, Smith said nearly everything.
“A training room, kitchen, bedrooms, showers in the bathrooms, and an actual room where the guys can sit down and relax when they’re not having to do anything,” Smith said.
At the previous location, firefighters had to sit in office chairs, and there were no showers.
“Between calls we need to shower to get the stuff off of us to reduce our cancer risk,” said Smith.
Officials from Smith County ESD 2 and Arp VFD collaborated throughout the build and design process to build a fire station to meet the needs of the community for decades to come. Construction began in September of 2019, with WRL being chosen to manage the project. The station was completed on time and under budget. An open house will be announced at a later date.
“The current members of the Arp Volunteer Fire Department Inc. would like to dedicate this station to the memory of all of those who have served as Arp firefighters past and present,” said Mack Arnold, Fire Chief of Arp VFD, in a release. “It is their dedication that has inspired us to continue to train and serve our community.”
The old location is soon to be on the market after old equipment is moved out of the building. Arp VFD had operated out of the previous facility since 1979.