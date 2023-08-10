Cars were lined up in front of Arp Elementary School on Thursday morning with anxious little passengers getting ready to hop out and begin their first day of the new school year. Some were equipped with My Little Pony or Minecraft lunch boxes, and all greeted with energetic ‘good mornings’ from their teachers.
“Everybody’s happy to be here and we’re happy to be here,” said Beth Hines, Arp Elementary School’s new principal. “We’re so happy to have these little voices back in the class because it’s really not as much fun without the kids here.”
Some teachers hit the ground running with their students. Like kindergarten teacher Linda Lumpkin who began reading “Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons” to her kids.
According to Hines, not a lot of kids were emotional at drop-off.
“In a rural community, for some of our kids, this is their first experience with school,” she said. “They haven’t been to daycare because if their parents don’t work in Tyler or work in Henderson ... they may have been with a sitter or a parent for all of their life, and so then they come into this great big building and it can be scary.”
Whether there is a student who is having anxiety about the first day of school or in need of someone to talk to, the staff is more than equipped.
“We have lots of training — trauma based training, social emotional training — just making sure that our teachers are prepared themselves to be what their kids need when they come in the door and then to be able to give them what they need,” Hines said.
Hines has been part of the Arp family for a decade but she originally aimed to become a nurse.
“I always wanted to be a nurse,” she said. “My mom was a nurse and I was in my clinical phase of nursing school when I decided to work at a daycare part time and fell in love with teaching. I have had wonderful mentors along the way.”
Before coming to Arp, she worked at Chapel Hill and Henderson ISDs at different capacities. She went from paraprofessional to classroom, teacher, instructional coach, interventionist, assistant principal.
“So, now here I am as principal,” Davis said. As principal, she wants to make sure that the students are well taken care of, especially emotionally.
“Our first goal is for them to get in the door and be happy and feel safe and loved,” she said. “We want them to be successful academically, of course but when we meet their emotional needs first, then they can be ready for the academics.”
The elementary school currently has 490 students enrolled with 64 staff members, 30 of those being classroom teachers.
Arp Elementary parent Lynzey Thompson said when it comes to educating her son, the school has done more than she could have hoped for.
“The staff has always gone above and beyond for him,” she said. “He was nervous for his first day but his teacher seemed really sweet so I think he will be fine.”
For new assistant principal, Tonya Davis, the community has been a welcoming one.
“It’s an excellent campus, excellent staff; many of the staff have been here 20 years or more and that, to me, speaks volumes that teachers love where they’re at,” she said.
Davis, in her first year as assistant principal for Arp Elementary, began teaching in 2009 at Wylie Elementary at Henderson ISD, where she was a first and third grade teacher until 2017. She then moved to Carlisle to teach second and fifth grade from 2017-2022.
Davis spoke how much the parents appreciate the teachers, particularly at the recent Parents’ Night.
“They were coming in and hugging teachers that they’ve had before,” she said. “So, I just see the continuity of the path that has already been set just to continue for the success of the children.”