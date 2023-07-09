The Smith County Sheriff's Department is searching for Abiel Correa, a 61-year-old Tyler man after a stabbing late Saturday night at the Flamingo Club.
According to the officials, after the stabbing, it is believed that Correa left on foot headed north on FM 14. Correa was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt and dark slacks. Correa stands 5-feet-11, weighs 295 pounds and has a shaved head.
Correa was believed to be intoxicated at the time and, according to witnesses at the scene, made threatening statements toward anyone who tried to apprehend him. Correa is considered armed and dangerous at this time.
Smith County Investigators and other law enforcement agencies are in the area searching for Correa and a drone was deployed.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone in the immediate area lock their doors and turn on any exterior lights at their residence.
This is an active investigation and any updates will be posted as they become available.