Area residents have loads of options for spending the Fourth of July, with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts to family gatherings and barbecues.
Fourth of July, or Independence Day, is a federal holiday celebrating America’s declaration as a sovereign nation. The first Fourth of July was in 1776 when the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, announcing its separation from Great Britain.
Various events in the area are scheduled for the days leading up to July 4, including:
June 30
Oak Brook Healthcare is hosting its 15th Fourth of July celebration from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 30. Fireworks, free food, a water slide, music, Kona Ice and more will be available. The event is open to the public and Oak Brook Healthcare residents. People can contact event organizer Lisa Epperson at 903-839-5050 for more information.
Another way to celebrate could be going to the third annual Rose City Airfest benefiting CampV set for June 30 at Metro Aviation, 2535 Dixie Dr. in Tyler. The airfest is the nonprofit veterans services organization’s largest fundraiser. Along with an exciting air show, this year’s event will also feature a concert by Girl Named Tom, 2021 winners of "The Voice," to kick off the main event. The concert begins at 5 p.m. and aircrafts will hit the skies at 6 p.m. with 15 acts.
July 1
Peters Autosports presents the annual Independence Day Festival at Bella Vista Lake Palestine, rain or shine, from 3 to 10 p.m. People can enjoy food trucks, fun for adults and children like cornhole or bounce houses, live music and a fireworks show.
The City of Bullard is hosting Blast Over Bullard from 5 to 10 p.m. July 1 at Bullard High School. There will be activities for all ages, local retail vendors, food, live music by local talent and more leading up to the firework show to end the night. Children ages 4 to 11 who want to participate in the Kids’ Bike Brigade must be registered by June 26. People can contact the Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce at bullardchamber@gmail.com or 903-894-4238; regarding the event or would like more information, please visit https://www.bullardtexas.net/570/Blast-Over-Bullard or contact events@bullardtexas.net.
South Spring Baptist Church will host its 13th annual Family Fireworks Celebration at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring camp chairs and blankets for sitting to watch the fireworks show. In addition to the show, various family-friendly activities are available, including inflatables, crafts, playgrounds, food trucks and prize giveaways.
TEAZUR, a local group of musicians, will host a 4th of July Weekend Blowout Party from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Lakeside Grill and Lake Tyler Marina. The event will include rock music, dancing and partying.
Tyler Community Band presents Stars and Strikes Forever from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Southern Oaks Baptist Church’s Family Life Center. The band will perform a patriotic concert; baseball heavily influences the music selection. The concert will feature a euphonium solo by Brent Harris, and Howard Galletly will be the guest conductor. The show is free, kid-friendly and open to the public.
July 2
The Boulders at Lake Tyler is hosting the “Celebrate the 4th on the 2nd at the Boulders” event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 2 with a morning air show by TexasV Tails with 12 planes flying, a golf cart parade, live music, fireworks and more.
American Legion Post 15 is hosting a Fireworks Show beginning at 1 p.m. July 2 at 18251 County Road 498 in Lindale. It’s $10 per car, and hamburgers, hotdogs and various non-alcoholic beverages are available. Donations are appreciated.
Tyler Community Band presents Stars and Strikes Forever from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Church of the Nazarene. The band will perform a patriotic concert; baseball heavily influences the music selection. The show is free, kid-friendly and open to the public.
July 3
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church is hosting its annual Celebrate America Independence Day Fireworks Show at 6:30 p.m. at 13590 State Highway 110 S. People can enjoy live entertainment, music and illusionist performances, free hotdogs and watermelon, and purchase food from vendors. The church encourages people to bring canned food to the area food bank. Call 903-561-0445 for more information.
July 4
The City of Tyler hosts its annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at 3 p.m. in Lindsey Park. The park gate, located off Spur 364, is the only entrance. Admission is free. People can enjoy live entertainment, vendors and food trucks on site. Contact Tyler Parks and Recreation at 903-531-1370 or visit www.TylerParksandRec.com for more information.
iTRI365, a timing and endurance event production company, is hosting its sixth annual 2023 Freedom Fighter 5K run/walk and Lil’ Firecrackers Kids Dash for children 7 years old and under at Bergfeld Park on July 4. Kids Dash begins at 7:30 a.m., and the 5K will follow. People can register at https://www.active.com/orgs/itri365.
Winona First Baptist Church is hosting its annual July 4th Fireworks Display from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Winona High School Baseball Field. People can come early to enjoy a car show for a $10 entry fee and shop. Vendor setup is free.
Kilgore Main Street will host its Fourth of July Extravaganza from 5:30 to 10 p.m. in Kilgore City Park. People can enjoy live music by the Jukebox Heroes, food and beverage trucks and a fireworks show. A simulcast on KDOK 105.3 and 1240 A.M. will accompany the fireworks.
Ben Wheeler’s July 4th Celebration features fireworks, food, live music and bounce houses at Turkey Creek Country Resort. People can visit the Rubber Mallet Car Show, and live music by the Wesley Pruitt Band and Erin York. The event begins at 6 p.m.
Christ Cowboy Church in Rusk will host its 4th of July Celebration at 6:30 p.m. at the church located at 5592 Hwy 110 North in Rusk. The event is free to the public. It will include water activities for thee kids, fried fish plates for the first 500 people at 7 p.m. and the award-winning Christian duo Branded at 7:45 p.m. A fireworks show will begin at dusk.