Residents across Smith County are being asked to conserve water. Some providers have implemented voluntary conservation notices, while others have established conservation requirements.
The area's extended drought, which most all of Texas is experiencing, has triggered the need to save water.
On Tuesday, a mandate began for customers of Southern Utilities, which services more than 61,000 residents in the area.
The company implemented Stage 2 of its drought contingency plan for all residents who use it as their supplier, effective Tuesday. The mandate restricts residential and recreational water use including, but not limited to, the outside washing of home windows/siding, driveways, vehicles, boats and trailers without the use of a bucket and/ or cut off valve; unattended sprinkling of landscape shrubs and grass; draining, filling, and refilling of swimming pools or jacuzzi pools.
The utility company implemented its first stage, which was voluntary conservation, earlier this year, and decided to move forward with the next stage after the company’s drinking water system reached an all time high, according to a company statement.
Stage 1 required the voluntary restriction of residential, commercial, industrial and recreational water use for customers. Activities like vehicle and window washing were voluntarily restricted and landscape irrigation and other lawn or garden activities were restricted to two days per week.
During the current mandate, street addresses with even numbers will be able to water their lawn Tuesdays only between 10 pm. and 6 a.m. Addresses with odd numbers will have their chance Thursdays at the same time.
“Stage 2 was implemented because of the lack of cooperation from customers in the voluntary restrictions,” said Michael R. Farrel, general manager at Southern Utilities. “The grass does not need to be watered seven days a week, even under a drought condition, so we have to curtail the water in order for our pumping systems to recover and operate efficiently.”
Historical trends show that between 11 and 12 million gallons of water should be pumped per day. The company is currently seeing 16 million gallons pumped, which Farrel said is an unreasonable amount.
He said this mandate will remain in effect until the drought ceases.
Customers violating the guidelines will be subject to fines by Southern Utilities.
First time violators will just be given a written notice. Second time violators will see customers charged $50 for a water regulator device. Those who violate the guidelines for a third time will have their service disconnected for seven days or for the rest of the month, depending on how many days are left.
Southern Utilities will also charge third time violators with a reconnection fee.
- First violation - The customer will be notified by written notice of their specific violation.
- Second violation - After written notice the utility may install a flow restricting device in the line to limit the amount of water which will pass through the meter in a 24-hour period. The utility may charge the customer for the actual cost of installing and removing the flow restricting device, not to exceed $50.
- Subsequent violations - Southern Utilities may discontinue service at the meter for a period of seven days, or until the end of the calendar month, whichever is less.
Other companies are also discussing conservation plans, including Bullard which implemented a voluntary conservation plan a month ago.
In Arp, Dale Brown, public works director for the city's water department, said their water levels have not been affected yet by extremely hot temperatures.
“So far everything is looking good with our water levels and water supplies,” Brown said. “People have been very conservative on their own so we have not been forced to take any extreme measures at the moment.”
He said if water usage sees a big spike for three consecutive days, the first step of the contingency plan would come to effect.
The City of Tyler Utilities Department, which has not issued a water conservation notice, is not concerned yet about water levels and supplies.
Tyler Water Utilities drinking water supply comes from Lake Tyler and Lake Palestine.
“The present lake levels are not causing concerns about the water supply at this time,” said LouAnn Campbell, public information officer for public works and utilities. “However, our staff is closely monitoring the situation in case more severe drought conditions could put a strain on our lake levels.”
Tyler Water Utilities has continually asked customers to voluntarily restrict water usage since March 2012 when TWU lifted more restrictive stage two drought measures that were implemented in Dec. 2011.
Stage 1 modified voluntary water use restrictions are described in Section 19-257 of the Tyler City Code.
Tyler Water Utilities is encouraging its customers to voluntarily limit irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an even number or Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number.
Additionally, irrigation should be done between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
“Although the restrictions are not mandatory at this time, we encourage our residents to monitor their water usage,” Campbell said. “Voluntary conservation can prevent the implementation of more restrictive conservation measures.”
Southern Utilities said if customers don’t comply with the guidelines, the company won’t hesitate in implementing Stages 3 and 4.
“There are penalties for violating these mandatory restrictions, and if people don’t comply with them, we will be forced to cut all water outside,” Farrel said.