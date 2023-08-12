Hole-In-One
Glen Lockett
Glen Lockett made a hole-in-one on Saturday, Aug. 12 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.
Lockett, using a 7-hybrid, aced the 147-yard No. 5 hole.
Witnesses were Ricky Goodwin, Rick Miller and Gerry Pearson.
---
MGA Two-Man Shamble
Date: Aug. 12
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Flight 1 — Gross: 1, Jeremy Chilek-Stan Surratt. Net: 1, Clay Reagan-Dwight Thomas; 2, (tie) Norby Repinske-Blue McCoy; Nathan Simmons-Greg Burmeister.
Flight 2 — Gross: 1, Chad Rose-Robbie Dudley. Net: 1, (tie) Billy Adams-RJ Collins; Mitch Evans-Logan Smith.
Flight 3 — Gross: 1, David Monty-Brian Thompson. Net: 1, Cedric Spillers-Tony Gumber; 2, Gary Middleton-John Byerly.
Flight 4 — Gross: 1, Don Etheredge-Jon Devereaux. Net: 1, Rob Wheelock-Rick Delong; 2, Martin Robinson-Dennis Pivonka.