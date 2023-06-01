ace

Hole-In-One

John Eastman

TROUP — John Eastman made a hole-in-one on Sunday, May 21, at Hilltop Country Club.

Eastman, using an 8-iron, aced the 139-yard No. 12 hole.

It was Eastman's seventh hole-in-one.

---

Garden Valley Senior Scramble

Date: May 31

Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale

1, Ron Epperson, Randy McFarland, Coach Frederick, minus 11;  2, Darrell Womble, Carter Goff, Wayne Barrett, Steve Kyker, minus 8; 3, Mark Williams, Ben McMullen, JD Huckabee, minus 4.

---

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: May 16

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, Bill Arnold, Phil Gaddis, Bill Kyle, Ray Griffith, Sonny Thompson.

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Andy Jarvis, 288 inches.

---

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: May 23

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1,  Jim Beau Whitaker, Johnny Holcomb, Gil Weston, Billy White; 2, Hondo Davenport, John Welch, Lee Belcher, Bobby Burks, John White.

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Jim Beau Whitaker, 84 inches.

---

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: May 30

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, Hondo Davenport, Jess Hamilton, Jim Beau Whitaker, Gil Weston, Billy White

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Sonny Thompson, 256 inches; No. 12: Bill Kyle, 200 inches.

---

HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday

Date: May 9

Game: Throw Out Worst Hole each Side, Low Gross/Low Net

Course: West-East  

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Brooke Lunn; 2, Betty Gentry. Net: 1, Shirley Cassol; 2, Mary Anne McKenzie.

President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Ann Oughton; 2, Kay Murphy; 3, Theresa Sockwell. Net: 1, Debra Perkins; 2, Joel Robinson; 3, Betty Thompson.

First Flight — Gross: 1, Beth Averitt. Net: 1, Karen Harnack.

Second Flight — Gross: 1, Sandra Sims; 2, Candy Hull; 3, Maureen Hudlow. Net: 1, Guyla Sever; 2, Pat Fengler; 3, Jennifer Lee.

Putts — 1, (tie) Pat Fengler, 33; Shirley Cassol, 33.

Birdies — West No. 9: Brooke Lunn.

---

HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday

Date: May 16

Game: Low Net

Course: East-Central 

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

President’s Flight — 1, Brenda Schreiber; 2, (tie) Ann Oughton, Sherry Bunt, Theresa Sockwell.

Second Flight — 1, (tie) Karen Harnack, Guyla Sever; 3, Rene Fiedler.

Putts — 1, Shirley Cassol, 31.

Birdies — Central No. 2: Shirley Cassol.

---

HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday

Date: May 23

Game: Low Gross/Low Net

Course: Central-West

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Shirley Cassol; 2, Sandy Eisenmann. Net: 1, (tie) Betty Gentry, Pam Graves, Mary Anne McKenzie.

President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Kay Murphy; 2, Joel Robinson; 3, Ann Oughton. Net: 1, Sherry Bunt; 2, Brenda Schreiber; 3, Tina Gumber.

Second Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Karen Hallmark, Rene Fiedler; 3, Guyla Sever. Net: 1, Candy Hull; 2, Kathy Shipman; 3, Jennifer Lee.

Putts — 1, Sherry Bunt, 28.

Birdies — Central No. 2: Kay Murphy; West No. 9: Tina Gumber.

---

HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday

Date: May 30

Game: Low Gross/Low Net

Course: West-East

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Brooke Lunn; 2, Rose Godoy; 3, Shirley Cassol. Net: 1, Mary Anne McKenzie; 2, Pam Graves; 3, Dee Hamilton.

President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Sherry Bunt; 2, (tie) Brenda Schreiber, Betty Thompson. Net: 1, Kay Murphy; 2, Joel Robinson.

First Flight — Gross: 1, Lloydell Ladd. Net: 1, Karen Hallmark.

Second Flight — Gross: 1, Candy Hull; 2, Rene Fiedler; 3, Guyla Sever. Net: 1, Jennifer Lee; 2, Carolyn Rudiger; 3, Wendy Melser.

Putts — 1, Mary Anne McKenzie, 26.

Birdies — West No. 2: Dee Hamilton; West No. 3: Mary Anne McKenzie; West No. 7: Sherry Bunt, Debra Perkins.

---

HAWL MGA ½ Day Member-Guest

Date: April 15

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Flight 1 — Gross: 1, Michael McKelva-Johnathan Hill. Net: 1, Norby Repinske-David Littrell; 2, Carson Middleton-Kent Lambeth.

Flight 2 — Gross: 1, Zach Shaver-Justin Figley. Net: 1, (tie) John Pena-Kevin Mathis; Stan Surratt-Charlie Sizemore.

Flight 3 — Gross: 1, Greg Waldron-Guy Waldron. Net: 1, Jordan Specht-Daryl Drake; 2, Logan Smith-Trent Easley.

Flight 4 — Gross: 1, Greg King-Lawrence Boyd. Net: 1, Rob Wheelock-Gary Long; 2, Randall White-Wayne Patrick.

---

HAWL MGA One Man Gross/Net

Date: May 20

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Flight 1 — Gross: 1, Jared Johnson. Net: 1, Norby Repinske; 2, (tie) John Pena, Michael McKelva.

Flight 2 — Gross: 1, (tie) Bryan Montgomery, Gary Peaslee. Net: 1, Cameron Bradbury; 2, (tie) Alan Eisenmann, Jon Devereaux.

Flight 3 — Gross: 1, David Monty; 2, Brent Allen. Net: 1, Ritch Heller; 2, Mark Watts.

Flight 4 — Gross: 1, David Beard; 2, Rick Delong. Net: 1, (tie) Randall White; Bill Middendorf.

Flight 5 — Gross: 1, Don Etheredge; 2, Barry Ward. Net: 1, Rudy Miller; 2, Mark Cather.

---

East Texas Senior Golf Association

Date: May 1

Cherokee Ranch Golf Club, Jacksonville

Flight 1 — Gross: 1, Don Morgan, 79. Net: 1, Corky Ragland, 68; 2, Jody Juvera, 69.

Closest-to-Pin — No. 5: Corky Ragland.

Skins — Wayne Spanhanks, Gary Jacobs, Buddy Pearson, Randy Moffett, Glen Lockett.

Flight 2 — Gross: 1, Gary Jacobs, 83. Net: 1, Lane Liddell, 69; 2, Craig Attaway, 71. 3, (tie) Tim Johnson, 71; Larry Hargett, 71; Dick McDaniel, 17.

Closest-to-Pin — No. 11: Chuck Martin.

Flight 3 — Gross: 1, Jim Aude, 90. Net: 1, Lonnie Hopkins, 68; 2, Steve Brooks, 69.

Closest-to-Pin — No. 8: Scott Alexander.

Skins — Scott Alexander (2), Steve Whitton, Lonnie Hopkins, Jon Bass, T.P. Roberts, William Johnson, Tom Bush.

Chairman’s Prize for Longest Putt on No. 1 — Gordon Blakeman, 20 inches. 

