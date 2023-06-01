Hole-In-One
John Eastman
TROUP — John Eastman made a hole-in-one on Sunday, May 21, at Hilltop Country Club.
Eastman, using an 8-iron, aced the 139-yard No. 12 hole.
It was Eastman's seventh hole-in-one.
---
Garden Valley Senior Scramble
Date: May 31
Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club, Lindale
1, Ron Epperson, Randy McFarland, Coach Frederick, minus 11; 2, Darrell Womble, Carter Goff, Wayne Barrett, Steve Kyker, minus 8; 3, Mark Williams, Ben McMullen, JD Huckabee, minus 4.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: May 16
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Bill Arnold, Phil Gaddis, Bill Kyle, Ray Griffith, Sonny Thompson.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Andy Jarvis, 288 inches.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: May 23
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Jim Beau Whitaker, Johnny Holcomb, Gil Weston, Billy White; 2, Hondo Davenport, John Welch, Lee Belcher, Bobby Burks, John White.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Jim Beau Whitaker, 84 inches.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: May 30
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Hondo Davenport, Jess Hamilton, Jim Beau Whitaker, Gil Weston, Billy White
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Sonny Thompson, 256 inches; No. 12: Bill Kyle, 200 inches.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: May 9
Game: Throw Out Worst Hole each Side, Low Gross/Low Net
Course: West-East
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Brooke Lunn; 2, Betty Gentry. Net: 1, Shirley Cassol; 2, Mary Anne McKenzie.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Ann Oughton; 2, Kay Murphy; 3, Theresa Sockwell. Net: 1, Debra Perkins; 2, Joel Robinson; 3, Betty Thompson.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Beth Averitt. Net: 1, Karen Harnack.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Sandra Sims; 2, Candy Hull; 3, Maureen Hudlow. Net: 1, Guyla Sever; 2, Pat Fengler; 3, Jennifer Lee.
Putts — 1, (tie) Pat Fengler, 33; Shirley Cassol, 33.
Birdies — West No. 9: Brooke Lunn.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: May 16
Game: Low Net
Course: East-Central
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
President’s Flight — 1, Brenda Schreiber; 2, (tie) Ann Oughton, Sherry Bunt, Theresa Sockwell.
Second Flight — 1, (tie) Karen Harnack, Guyla Sever; 3, Rene Fiedler.
Putts — 1, Shirley Cassol, 31.
Birdies — Central No. 2: Shirley Cassol.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: May 23
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Course: Central-West
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Shirley Cassol; 2, Sandy Eisenmann. Net: 1, (tie) Betty Gentry, Pam Graves, Mary Anne McKenzie.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Kay Murphy; 2, Joel Robinson; 3, Ann Oughton. Net: 1, Sherry Bunt; 2, Brenda Schreiber; 3, Tina Gumber.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Karen Hallmark, Rene Fiedler; 3, Guyla Sever. Net: 1, Candy Hull; 2, Kathy Shipman; 3, Jennifer Lee.
Putts — 1, Sherry Bunt, 28.
Birdies — Central No. 2: Kay Murphy; West No. 9: Tina Gumber.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: May 30
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Course: West-East
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Brooke Lunn; 2, Rose Godoy; 3, Shirley Cassol. Net: 1, Mary Anne McKenzie; 2, Pam Graves; 3, Dee Hamilton.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Sherry Bunt; 2, (tie) Brenda Schreiber, Betty Thompson. Net: 1, Kay Murphy; 2, Joel Robinson.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Lloydell Ladd. Net: 1, Karen Hallmark.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Candy Hull; 2, Rene Fiedler; 3, Guyla Sever. Net: 1, Jennifer Lee; 2, Carolyn Rudiger; 3, Wendy Melser.
Putts — 1, Mary Anne McKenzie, 26.
Birdies — West No. 2: Dee Hamilton; West No. 3: Mary Anne McKenzie; West No. 7: Sherry Bunt, Debra Perkins.
---
HAWL MGA ½ Day Member-Guest
Date: April 15
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Flight 1 — Gross: 1, Michael McKelva-Johnathan Hill. Net: 1, Norby Repinske-David Littrell; 2, Carson Middleton-Kent Lambeth.
Flight 2 — Gross: 1, Zach Shaver-Justin Figley. Net: 1, (tie) John Pena-Kevin Mathis; Stan Surratt-Charlie Sizemore.
Flight 3 — Gross: 1, Greg Waldron-Guy Waldron. Net: 1, Jordan Specht-Daryl Drake; 2, Logan Smith-Trent Easley.
Flight 4 — Gross: 1, Greg King-Lawrence Boyd. Net: 1, Rob Wheelock-Gary Long; 2, Randall White-Wayne Patrick.
---
HAWL MGA One Man Gross/Net
Date: May 20
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Flight 1 — Gross: 1, Jared Johnson. Net: 1, Norby Repinske; 2, (tie) John Pena, Michael McKelva.
Flight 2 — Gross: 1, (tie) Bryan Montgomery, Gary Peaslee. Net: 1, Cameron Bradbury; 2, (tie) Alan Eisenmann, Jon Devereaux.
Flight 3 — Gross: 1, David Monty; 2, Brent Allen. Net: 1, Ritch Heller; 2, Mark Watts.
Flight 4 — Gross: 1, David Beard; 2, Rick Delong. Net: 1, (tie) Randall White; Bill Middendorf.
Flight 5 — Gross: 1, Don Etheredge; 2, Barry Ward. Net: 1, Rudy Miller; 2, Mark Cather.
---
East Texas Senior Golf Association
Date: May 1
Cherokee Ranch Golf Club, Jacksonville
Flight 1 — Gross: 1, Don Morgan, 79. Net: 1, Corky Ragland, 68; 2, Jody Juvera, 69.
Closest-to-Pin — No. 5: Corky Ragland.
Skins — Wayne Spanhanks, Gary Jacobs, Buddy Pearson, Randy Moffett, Glen Lockett.
Flight 2 — Gross: 1, Gary Jacobs, 83. Net: 1, Lane Liddell, 69; 2, Craig Attaway, 71. 3, (tie) Tim Johnson, 71; Larry Hargett, 71; Dick McDaniel, 17.
Closest-to-Pin — No. 11: Chuck Martin.
Flight 3 — Gross: 1, Jim Aude, 90. Net: 1, Lonnie Hopkins, 68; 2, Steve Brooks, 69.
Closest-to-Pin — No. 8: Scott Alexander.
Skins — Scott Alexander (2), Steve Whitton, Lonnie Hopkins, Jon Bass, T.P. Roberts, William Johnson, Tom Bush.
Chairman’s Prize for Longest Putt on No. 1 — Gordon Blakeman, 20 inches.