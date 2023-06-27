Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: June 27
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, Bill Arnold, Robert Greening, Ben Sergeant, Gil Weston; 2, Hondo Davenport, John Welch, Tim Viergever, Stanley Glass.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Robert Davis Sr., 244 inches; No. 12: John Welch 195, inches.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: June 27
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Courses: East/Central
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Rose Godoy; 2, Sandy Eisenmann; 3, Lina Acker. Net: 1, Pam Graves; 2, Mary Anne McKenzie.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, Ann Oughton; 2, Theresa Sockwell; 3, Debra Perkins. Net: 1, Kay Murphy; 2, (tie) Shelly Johnson, Wendy Melser.
Putts — 1, Mary Anne McKenzie, 30.
Birdies — East No. 5: Wendy Melser.
---
Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour
Date: June 26
Wood Hollow Golf Course, Longview
Coed 7-9 — 1, Brooks Drennan, Longview, 44.
Boys 10-11 — 1, Kyle Weaver, Hallsville, 38; 2, Kolby Hubiak, Tatum, 40; 3, Jace Biddy, Diana, 42.
Boys 12-13 — 1, Aiden Peterson, Longview, 89; 2, Xander Kile, Jefferson, 92; 3, Liam Vincent, Pittsburg, 98;
Boys 14-15 — 1, Zach Fulmer, Texarkana, 74; 2, Caleb Miller, Tenaha, 79; 3, Brody Callens, White Oak, 80;
Boys 16 & Up — 1, Evan Sutton, Texarkana, 78; 2, Rip Thomas, Maud, 80; 3, Blanton Mansfield, Longview, 81.
Girls 14-15 — 1, Kenlie Mayben, Pittsburg, 89; 2, Rylee Lovette, Longview, 91; 3, Daisy Plaschke, Hallsville, 95.
Girls 16 & Up — 1, Amber Shaw, Hughes Springs, 105.
The tour is playing a total of 11 events this summer, including the Tournament of Champions to end the season.
Remaining stops are: Thursday, July 6 at The Tempest in Liberty City (Adult/Youth); Monday, July 10 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview; Monday, July 17 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston; Monday, July 24 at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview (Adult/Youth); Monday, July 31 at Crossing Creek in Longview; and Monday, Aug. 7 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview (Tournament of Champions).
Events other than the July 6 stop at The Tempest begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. That tournament will begin at 1:30 p.m.
For information: (903) 753-1415 or https://form.jotform.com/230227943861155.