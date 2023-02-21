Hole-In-One
Justin Dickerson
Justin Dickerson made a Presidents' Day hole-in-one at Pine Springs Golf Club in Tyler on Monday, Feb. 20.
Dickerson, using a 9-iron, aced the 141-yard No. 1 hole.
Chase Sanders witnessed the ace.
---
Jack Shull
Jack Shull hit a hole-in-one on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Pine Springs Golf Club in Tyler.
Shull aced the 141-yard No. 1 hole.
Witnesses were Jerry Wayne Johnson, Ricky Baggett and Oscar Hudgens.
---
Jon Watkins
MINEOLA — Jon Watkins made his first hole-in-one on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Mineola Country Club.
Watkins, playing from the white tees, aced the 136-yard No. 5 hole.
Witnesses were his son Wesley Watkins, his brother Nic Watkins and Nic's son Brycen Watkins.