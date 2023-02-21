ace

Hole-In-One

Justin Dickerson

Justin Dickerson made a Presidents' Day hole-in-one at Pine Springs Golf Club in Tyler on Monday, Feb. 20.

Dickerson, using a 9-iron, aced the 141-yard No. 1 hole.

Chase Sanders witnessed the ace.

---

Jack Shull

Jack Shull hit a hole-in-one on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Pine Springs Golf Club in Tyler.

Shull aced the 141-yard No. 1 hole.

Witnesses were Jerry Wayne Johnson, Ricky Baggett and Oscar Hudgens.

---

Jon Watkins

MINEOLA — Jon Watkins made his first hole-in-one on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Mineola Country Club.

Watkins, playing from the white tees, aced the 136-yard No. 5 hole.

Witnesses were his son Wesley Watkins, his brother Nic Watkins and Nic's son Brycen Watkins.

 
 

