Local educators gathered Tuesday at the University of Texas at Tyler to share ideas and hear about possible ways to address a shortage of teachers.
UT Tyler was recently awarded a $50,000 planning grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to develop an innovative program that would increase the number of certified teachers in East Texas and also strengthen their training.
The seminar, organized by UT Tyler’s School of Education and held inside the Ornelas Activity Center, brought together multiple Smith County school districts and community colleges to speak about some of the plans the university is putting together to combat the situation.
In a presentation to East Texas educators, director of UT Tyler's School of Education Frank Dykes, said some of the leading causes of teacher shortage are pandemic sequels, a decrease in retention rates, teachers not making a good professional salary and a lack of professional respect from the society toward teachers. During the presentation, Dykes said the lack of teachers has become “staggering” and now is a global issue.
“We know that there will not be an immediate solution, but we are beginning to address those issues to serve students better,” Dykes said.
One of the most-discussed plans during the meeting is hiring paraprofessionals to teach students for a portion of the day as they continue to pursue their bachelor’s degrees in education . Dykes said this is a paid program that would be offered online or during evenings to give paraprofessionals the chance to get experience while earning their teaching credential.
Another plan involves recruiting high school students interested in pursuing a bachelor's degree in education to join the “Grow Your Own” education program to earn dual credits with area community colleges. The students would need to comply with admissions requirements at a partnering community college, according to Dykes.
Students would also have the choice of completing an associate's degree to become paraprofessionals or enter a participating state school and continue to work toward a teacher certification, he said.
“I really think this would be a way for them to take the knowledge of their learning in our college classrooms and at the same time pass it to students,” Dykes said.
Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Christopher Moran, who attended the conference said it's been tough for his district to find qualified applications.
“Whitehouse ISD is not going to settle for anything less than a high quality teacher,” Moran said. “We always try to hire somebody that is high quality because our kids and our community deserve the very best.”
For that reason, Moran said he sees using paraprofessionals in teaching roles largely as a short-term solution, but with exceptions.
He said people choosing who to hire as a paraprofessional have to be meticulous in their selections because the right person could end up making a big difference.
“If we don't provide a quality education for the masses, then we have failed our society,” Moran said. “It’s a tough combination to find someone that knows what they’re talking about and also loves being with kids all day.”
Dykes said the meeting was beneficial because it worked to put all 38 school partners on the same page to determine what lies ahead.
The next step in the process, according to Dykes, is to compile a final plan to present to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.