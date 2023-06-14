As kids are out of school for summer, many are off to summer camps such as the Caldwell Zoo Summer Camp.
“What kid doesn't like visiting the zoo and seeing the animals every single day?” said Alex Suddeth, activities and events director for Caldwell Zoo.
Children whose parents registered them to attend earlier this year are divided into three age groups: 4 to 6, 7 to 9 and 10 to 13.
“The last four years now we've sold out before the summer started,” Suddeth said. “When we opened registration back in March, within hours we had no more spots left. We actually have a waiting list of about 100 people right now.”
Whether it’s the appeal of keeping a child occupied while school is out or engaged with animals and nature, the Caldwell Zoo offers unique opportunities of a summer camp.
“I think that has a really big component of it…I know some of the parents that have been bringing their kids as long as I've been here,” Suddeth said. “So, there's that comfort and familiarity there, but I really think we're just unique because we have the animals every day.”
To learn about animals and nature, children who are registered come to the zoo for ten weeks and spend the week feeding giraffes, visiting different animal exhibits and taking up crafts.
“It's a really great experience for them,” Suddeth said. “A lot of kids are animal lovers and I really want to continue to foster that.”
To keep campers engaged, no matter their interests, the camp features three distinct themes each week for each age group of campers.
“This week the theme is Teamwork Makes The Dream Work, and it’s about the work of animal relationships - herds, packs, flocks and human relationships, animals that don't look like each other and how they help each other and things like that,” Suddeth said.
Other themes include Who’s Who At The Zoo - which educates the campers about everyone who works at the zoo, not just zookeepers - and Extreme Environments.
“This is where we will be talking about the coldest of cold, the hottest of hot, the driest of dry and the animals that live there and the adaptations they have to have to survive those environments,” Suddeth said.
Depending on the age of the child, activities are planned including snack time and arts and crafts time.
“I really like the crafts,” said camper Ella Walker, 8. “But I really like visiting the big cats… the tiger is my favorite.”
From elephants to snakes to wild cats, campers have plenty of opportunities to learn about animals and their backgrounds.
“I liked the ocelot… it’s like a smallish cat,” said camper Carter McFarlin, 8. “Doing the crafts and stuff is a lot of fun too.”
With the interests for the summer programs continuing to grow each year, Suddeth is looking for ways to expand the program, especially with limitations on space.
“We're going to have to get creative, like how we can grow even more because we grew a significant amount,” she said. “I think we grew by 150 spots this summer compared to last summer.”
To help the camp counselors, the summer program extended to include teen volunteers - between the ages of 14 and 17 - known as the Zoo Crew.
“I have some pretty awesome counselors that families have come to recognize our counselors, and the kids really enjoy our staff here,” Suddeth said. “They are an amazing group of people.”
Some counselors, like Hayley Stainback have grown up with the zoo.
“My parents are the curators, so getting to see the zoo grow to its full capacity has been really cool, especially seeing all the cool animals that they've gotten and how they have worked with,” she said. “It's fun to spend your time with kids and one of my favorite parts is getting to do crafts with them. It's like the inner child inside of me gets to do all the painting and all the fun stuff.”
Abby Freimer, one of the camp volunteers, finds that educating kids about animals to be the highlight of her time at camp
“I get to be trained on our ambassador animals, then get to show them to the kids and tell them cool facts about them,” she said.
Ambassador animals are often tame animals that interact with people for the purpose of education. Animals like ferrets, chickens and small hawks are used during the summer camps.
“I came last year and I loved it, so I'm gonna come back as long as I can,” Freimer said. “It's really cool to interact with the animals and to learn a lot about them, whereas I probably wouldn’t in any other place.”