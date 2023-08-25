Tyler Junior College and Kilgore College have one of the best, if not the best, rivalries in all of junior college athletics.
From the football and basketball teams to the Apache Belles and Rangerettes, it is as intense as the Red River Rivalry.
The two football teams will renew their competition in the season opener for both teams on Saturday in Tyler. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
This will be the 131st meeting between TJC and KC with the Rangers leading the series 65-62-2.
Second-year Apache Chief Tanner Jacobson is ready for the season to start.
“Football is just a game of preparation,” Jacobson said. “It is one of the sports you spend probably, 6 to 1, maybe even more in preparing. If we are able to play every week this year, we will play 13 games — with conference playoffs and national playoffs that would get us to all the way to 13 games.
“Then you take that from 365 (days) and you have 352 other days of preparation. So, yes it is exciting for it to finally be here.”
The Apaches were 5-4 in Jacobson’s first year at the helm. Now, the Southlake native is more comfortable in his second go-round, plus the Apaches are completely his and his staff’s team as they either brought back or recruited players to the team.
They recruited, “length and speed.”
Jacobson, the former Southlake Carroll and BYU standout, is especially happy about the quarterback situation, saying, “Any of our our three quarterbacks would have started last year. I can sleep a little better knowing that.”
With a new baby daughter, Jacobson wants that sleep as much as possible. He added the QBs have “arm talent and leadership.”
The QBs include Jaden Pete (6-2, 210, So., Houston), Josh Thomas (6-2, 200, Fr., Longview) and Nathan Greek (6-5, 235, Fr., Dallas).
The TJC coach also said he is excited about the running back field, especially Isaiah “Ike” Lee (5-9, 200, So., New Orleans) and Lavarion “Tank” Logan (5-11, 210, Fr., Hobart, Indiana).
Another addition is wide receiver Arabia Bradford Jr. (6-0, 200, So., Dallas).
Defensively, the Tribe is bigger in the middle with Tonga Lolohea (6-5, 325, So., Euless) and Kam Curry (6-0, 300, Fr., Odessa).
The team voted on four captains — Pete, left tackle Carlos Slayden (6-4, 295, So., Corpus Christi), middle linebacker Zion Fonua (6-1, 225, So., Euless) and defensive back Eldric Giffin (6-2, 205, So., Pensacola, Florida). Griffin is a transfer from Mississippi State.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The Apaches have a bye next week before traveling to play Georgia Military College on Sept. 9 in Milledgeville, Georgia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon (Central Time). ... The remainder of the TJC schedule includes: Sept. 16 — at Trinity Valley, 7 p.m.; Sept. 23 — bye; Sept. 30 — vs. Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 5 p.m.; Oct. 7 — at New Mexico Military Institute, 4 p.m. (Central); Oct. 14 — vs. Blinn, 3 p.m.; Oct. 21 — at Cisco, 1 p.m.; Oct. 28 — at Kilgore, 3 p.m.; and Nov. 4 — vs. Navarro, 3 p.m.