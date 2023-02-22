Vicki Sue Robinson once sang “Turn the Beat Around” during the disco era.
Then it was Gloria Estefan’s turn.
On Wednesday, the Apache Ladies were not singing but their play was sweet music when turning the deficit around against Angelina in a Region XIV women’s basketball game.
Facing a 13-point deficit in the third quarter, Tyler Junior College turned up the defensive pressure and in turn turned the game around for a 72-66 victory over the Lady Roadrunners at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
“That was huge,” TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard said. “We played through our mistakes and earlier this year we did not and that would have resulted in a loss. It means we are maturing. ... It means we will be a scary team come March.”
It was the sixth straight win for Tyler as the Apache Ladies improve to 19-8 overall and 10-3 in conference. Angelina falls to 15-11 and 8-6.
Angelina led 35-34 at halftime after TJC’s Kiana Bennett drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
That big shot did not deter the Lady ‘Runners as they came out on fire in the second half, scoring the first eight points to eventually take a 49-36 lead.
After a Tillis Hoard timeout, the Apache Ladies upped their game, but still trailed 54-49 entering the final period. Victoria Dixon was on fire in the quarter, draining two long 3-pointers, plus two more baskets for 10 points in the period.
In the fourth quarter, Anahlynn Murray tied the game twice, first on an inside bucket at 60-60 with 4:57 on the clock and then at 62-62 on a free throw at 3:46.
TJC took the lead 64-62 on a lane jumper by Fanta Kone at 3:25.
Another key bucket by Murray came at 2:08 when she rebounded a miss and put it back in for a 68-62 advantage.
Dixon led the Apache Ladies with 25 points, followed by Murray (11) and Bennett (10). Kone and Atria Dumas added nine points apiece. Lillian Jackson and Sian Phipps had four points each.
Marie Kenembeni led Angelina with 13 points, the only Lady ‘Runner in double figures. Others scoring for the Lufkin-based school were Makayla Williams (9), Jakayla Parks (9), Makenzie Paul (8), Jada Stewart (8), Matilda Gordon (6), Taylor Jarrels (6), Shandbriah Rule (5) and Teniola Kuyinu (2).
Dumas led TJC with 14 rebounds with Murray and Kone adding seven boards each. Dixon, Kone and Murray had three steals each and Jackson had three blocks.
Kenembeni had eight rebounds with four each from Rule and Williams.
Tyler was 5 of 13 from 3-point (Dixon, 3; Bennett, 2) and 13 of 21 from the free throw line.
Angelina was 4 of 14 from 3-point (Williams, 3; Kenembeni, 1) and 12 of 18 from the free throw line.
In other Region XIV women’s games on Wednesday: Blinn 87, Paris 62; TVCC 72, Panola 47; and Kilgore 105, Coastal Bend 64.
The Apache Ladies travel to Athens on Saturday to face Trinity Valley Community College. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Leon Spencer Court at Cardinal Gym.
The Lady Roadrunners are slated to host Blinn at 2 p.m. Saturday at Shands Gym in Lufkin.
SMOKE SIGNALS: The Apaches were off on Wednesday and will return to play on Saturday, hosting Panola College at 4 p.m. at Wagstaff Gymnasium.