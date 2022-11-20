For the ninth year, Tyler hosted a Comic Con convention that brought together East Texas fanatics of anime, movies, comic books, horror and video games on Saturday.

The event kicked off Saturday and would continue all day Sunday at the Cascades Country Club.

From a variety of vendors, attendees had the opportunity to shop items ranging from jewelry, art pieces, clothing, accessories and more. The event also featured a costume contest, gaming room hosted by UT Tyler, and different panels with celebrity guests such as animation creators on cartoons like Scooby-Doo or the Flintstones, cosplay guests, and popular voice actors like Melanie Kohn, also known as Lucy from Charlie Brown.

Brett Mitchell, comic-con showrunner, said the convention has been going on in Tyler since 2013.

Mitchell started as an artist showcasing his work in 2013, was a guest for several years and then took over the event in 2017. With a goal to unite pop culture fanatics in East Texas, he also wants artists to have a place to showcase their talents and feel confident doing so.

“I’m an artist and until I found the Comic Con crowd in this sort of thing, I never even showed my art. I now have places to show my art like this and I like to bring the same thing for other people in Tyler and encourage them to do what they want to do that may be different..,” he said. “ I went 22 years without doing art then I went to a Comic Con, and my daughter started doing art and I started doing art again after 22 years of not doing it. So I like to inspire other people for whatever their passion is after not doing something for a long time, it doesn’t have to pass up like that.”

With the annual Tylere Comic Con, Mitchell enjoys bringing the event to the local community, especially providing a safe space for attendees.

“The event is all inclusive, we’re for everybody. You don't have to worry about any particular thing that you may feel like you are that looks different from everyone else. We’re all inclusive, we don't care, we like everybody here,” he said. “Everybody can come be themselves.”

For those interested to attend the event on Sunday or more details about the yearly convention, visit tylercomiccon.com or buy tickets at the door.