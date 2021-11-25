An estimate of 1,200 adults and 100 kids navigated the streets of Tyler on Thanksgiving morning as part of the 19th annual Turkey Trot 5k and the Kids Dash.
Profits from the event went to For The Silent, a local nonprofit dedicated to ending sex trafficking.
Last year's race was hosted virtually due to the pandemic, which caused a smaller turnout compared to previous years, said Turkey Trot Race Director Michelle Peña.
The Turkey Trot race was hosted at the Racquet and Jog location in Tyler where participants started and ended the race, filling the streets dressed up in festive Thanksgiving attire, even green bean outfits.
“The Tyler Turkey Trot is a tradition for a lot of families to come out and participate in before their big feast. Some families have done this every year for the last 19 years,” Peña said.
The overall winner of the 5k Turkey Trot race was 19 year-old Angel Contreras who finished in 15 minutes.
Other participants also took a winning title ranging in different age groups that participants were divided into. Winners and results are available at https://resultscui.active.com/events/19thAnnualTylerTurkeyTrot.