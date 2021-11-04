USA Softball of Texas District 25 is once again sponsoring their annual Salvation Army Toy Drive Softball Tournament at Lindsey Park in Tyler.
Teams are invited to participate in Men’s Open, Seniors over 50 and Co-Ed Open divisions. Entry fee is 12 new toys per team. The Co-Ed tournament will be held Saturday, Nov. 6 and the Men’s and Seniors tournaments on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Games start at 9 am. The public is invited to drop off toys by field No. 2 during each event.
Contact Van Jordan for more information 903-530-3330 or Kim Norris 903-316-5251.