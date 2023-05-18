Run for the Wall will once again make its way through East Texas with a stop Sunday at the Longview Fairgrounds.
Run for the Wall, which began in 1989, is an annual mission ride where motorcyclists ride from Ontario, California, to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.
The routes include Central, Midway and Southern. As of May 12, there were 462 riders for the Central route, 286 for the Midway route and 379 for the Southern route. Riders were scheduled to leave Ontario on May 17 and arrive in D.C., on May 27.
Jennifer Cross, Run for the Wall’s East Texas state coordinator, said there also is a fourth route.
“Once they get to D.C., on Memorial Day weekend, we have a fourth route that rides from Washington, D.C., to Illinois for the Middle East Conflicts Wall,” she said. “That’s the Sandbox route and there are 304 (riders) on that one.”
Cross said riders on the Southern route will make a fuel stop in Longview before heading to the fairgrounds.
“They will arrive at the 7-Eleven at 4108 W. Loop 281 at 11:03 (a.m.) and then they will be leaving at 11:33 and will be at the fairgrounds from 11:36 until 12:41,” she said.
East Texans will have the opportunity to show their support and honor veterans and current military personnel when the riders make a stop for lunch at the fairgrounds. Lunch will be provided for the ride participants only, who will have wristbands, Cross said.
“The public is encouraged to come out and talk with them and check out their motorcycles. Each motorcycle will have a biography of either a person who is a current prisoner of war or someone who is still missing in action,” she said. “We’re trying to keep their names out there because we still have over 81,000 soldiers unaccounted for.”
For those unable to make it to the fairgrounds, Cross said there are other ways to show support.
“If they can’t make it out to the fairgrounds we do encourage supporters to line up safely along the roadways and overpasses and wave their red, white and blue and give them a welcome to Longview and East Texas,” she said. “They are coming from Terrell and they will be coming down I-20 and will exit off Texas 31. And once they do that, they will stop at the 7-11 across from Lear Park Sports Complex.”
Cross said some participants have been involved for years.
“A lot of the riders have been going all the way from California to D.C., for 30-something years,” she said. “We also have brand new riders, who are known as FNGs, which is fabulous new guys or fabulous new girls. And we have kids that ride, also.”
Once the riders leave Longview, they will head to Louisiana, where they will stop for fuel in Bossier City before making their way to Monroe.
“When they leave Longview, they will be headed out on the Loop past Norris Cylinder. So, they will go all the way up to Estes and take that circle entrance route onto I-20,” Cross said. “A lot of them aren’t from here; they’re from all over. So, we like to get Longview involved and welcome them to the area.”