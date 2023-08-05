Keep Tyler Beautiful (KTyB) is hosting its annual Daffodil Bulb Sale now through Sept. 29.
People must place their orders online at bit.ly/ProjectDaffodil2023. The proceeds from this fundraiser benefit KTyB programs and events to encourage beautification around Tyler.
The ready-to-plant bags of Carlton Yellow Daffodils will cost $25 per 50-count bag. New to the program this year, KTyB will also be selling bulk Texas Wildflower seed mixes in half-pound and one-pound quantities.
Individuals interested in donating bags of either daffodils or wildflower seeds can order online for KTyB staff and volunteers to plant around the City of Tyler.
Orders will be available to pick up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Rose Garden Center in the Rose Room or beginning the following Monday at the Keep Tyler Beautiful office, 1718 W. Houston St. from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday The last pick-up date will be on Nov. 17 at the Downtown Recycle Center, 414 N. Bois D'Arc Ave.
For more information, visit our website at www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com or e-mail Erin Garner, Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator, at KTyB@TylerTexas.com.