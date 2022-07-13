Volunteers, families and the 2022 Texas Rose Festival court gathered for the annual "Everything's Coming Up Roses!" Friends of the Rose Festival luncheon on Wednesday at Willow Brook Country Club.
The event is held annually to kick off the festivities of the Texas Rose Festival later in the year in October.
“The Friends of the Roses was organized in 1991 to foster enthusiasm for the roses, the Texas Rose Festival and those individuals whose laboring vision made this celebration a true Tyler tradition,” said Angie Brooks, 1994 Duchess of the Rose Growers.
This year's festival theme is “Empires of Enchantment,” with the court consisting of Queen Molly Louise Berry, Princess Olivia Bristol Young and Duchess of the Rose Growers Hadley Hills Brewer, the Ladies in Waiting and Attendants of the Queen.
Jennifer Moore Gaston, Duchess of the Rose Growers in 1983, was the special guest speaker at the luncheon, where she spread excitement to the upcoming court in preparation of what is to come.
“Since this began in 1933, the festival has represented the spirit that brings Tyler together as a community. Generations of volunteers and leaders have worked diligently to preserve the festival tradition. Grandmothers, mothers, daughters, fathers, sons, sisters and brothers have all shared this unique experience,” Gaston said.
During the luncheon, gifts were presented to the court by Alice Elizabeth Milton and 2021 Duchess of the Rose Growers Emily Ann Milton.
The Texas Rose Festival Parade is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, on Front Street and Glenwood in Tyler, going to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Friends of the Rose Festival is sponsored by Roses USA, Tate Family, Hand Nurseries, Jernigan Lone Star Realty, Tyler Today Magazine, Oliveto Italian Bistro, Lowe Tractor in Tyler, Mazzio’s Pizza and Brooks Farm.