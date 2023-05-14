After adjusting his boutonnière, Cody Ingram walked inside the Rose Garden Center in time to dance the night away for the annual Royal Crystal Ball, a prom catered to those with special needs, and was happily greeted by his peers.
“This is everything to them,” said Laura Harris, director of Mary Nell’s Close to Home, which was the organization that hosted Friday night’s event. “They are super excited, they get ready … for the Crystal Ball, and they get their tuxes and dresses together. They are always here before me, that should tell you how excited they are. It’s very heartwarming to see.”
The dance gives those in the community with special needs a chance to socialize and have fun with their peers while ‘cutting a rug.’
“Being able to put this together just makes my heart aflutter because I know how much this means to them,” said Tamina Wells, administrator of Mary Nell’s Close to Home, a habilitation center that is catered to adults who have intellectual or developmental disabilities.
A little over 200 belles and beaus of the ball greeted each other with enthusiasm as they found their tables, anxiously waiting for dinner so they could get on the dance floor.
Although the Crystal Ball has been around for many years, this is considered the second year after the COVID shutdown.
“Last year we started it back up and it was a huge success,” Harris said.
The community-wide event provided dinner, prom photos - including a 360 photo booth - and a live DJ for the fun-filled evening.