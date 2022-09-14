Prep anglers from 22 states, including seven from Texas, are hoping to reel in some college scholarships this weekend in the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine presented by Skeeter.
The combine is scheduled to begin on Friday and continue through Sunday at Wheeler Lake in Decatur, Alabama.
Texans testing their skills against some of the country’s best young anglers will be Henderson High School senior Trace Antunes, Chireno High School junior Barrett Bennefield of San Augustine, Rains High School senior Caleb Cason of Emory, Hallsville High School senior Logan Clark of Longview, Cayuga High School senior Kolten Goolsby of Palestine, Sabine High School junior Hunter Stuckey of Kilgore and Byron Nelson High School senior Corey Yarish of Trophy Club.
Fishing coaches from 18 colleges are attending this showcase for top high school anglers. The combine will have 100 high school participants.
The inaugural High School Combine in 2021 generated more than $2.6 million in scholarship offers.
“Response to the High School Combine has been incredible,” Glenn Cale, B.A.S.S. Nation tournament manager for the College, High School and Junior series, said. “The fact that high school anglers are traveling here from as far away as Minnesota, New Hampshire and Connecticut really speaks to the massive growth and appetite for high school and college bass fishing over the past few years.
“Hearing anglers share from the weigh-in stage at the High School National Championship that they were heading on to fish in college as a direct result of meeting a coach at the inaugural combine was a huge testament to the impact this event can have on the sport and the skill level that will be on display.”
At the High School Combine, anglers will perform multiple tasks to not only show their skill set on the water, but also display their knowledge of the sport as a whole. After the first day, colleges will have the opportunity to select anglers for a “second look” where they can further explore everything that angler has to offer and see if they would be the perfect fit for their fishing program.
While the High School Combine provides an unprecedented chance for young anglers to get in front of championship-caliber college programs, the participating coaches are eagerly anticipating an opportunity to recruit more effectively. Across the U.S., there are more than 930 B.A.S.S.-affiliated high school fishing teams with in excess of 9,400 anglers competing in a variety of tournaments.
“Just like any other high school sport, there are thousands of participants across the country and it’s hard for us anglers to connect with colleges that are perfect for us,” Bennefield. “The High School Combine allows anglers who really want to pursue a college bass fishing career an opportunity to talk with the different colleges and find the right fit for us.”
Unlike many other high school sports, college fishing coaches do not get years of “game film” on recruits or the opportunity to be in the boat watching them compete, which presents a variety of challenges.
“With the sport growing as it is, this kind of program is beneficial in many ways,” Emmanuel College coach Pam Martin-Wells. “It allows us as coaches to be able to observe them in a setting outside a high school tournament and without a boat captain. Plus, we have the opportunity to watch them perform certain fishing-related tasks, talk with the individuals and get to know them as more than just a stat.
“Tournament results are definitely a plus but not necessarily a determining factor. I like to figure out what kind of angler they are, what their demeanor is and what kind of team player they’ll be.”
Only colleges offering bass fishing scholarships were invited to attend the event.
The following schools will participate in the Bassmaster High School Combine: Auburn University (Auburn, Alabama); Blue Mountain College (Blue Mountain, Mississippi); Campbellsville University (Campbellsville, Kentucky); Carson-Newman University (Jefferson City, Tennessee); Catawba Valley Community College (Hickory, North Carolina); East Tennessee State University (Johnson City, Tennessee); East Texas Baptist University (Marshall); Emmanuel College (Franklin Springs, Georgia); Faulkner University (Montgomery, Alabama); Kentucky Christian University (Grayson, Kentucky); Lander University (Greenwood, South Carolina); Louisiana State University Shreveport (Shreveport, Louisiana); Shelton State Community College (Tuscaloosa, Alabama); Southeastern University (Lakeland, Florida); Troy University (Troy, Alabama); University of Montevallo (Montevallo, Alabama); University of North Alabama (Florence, Alabama) and Webber International University (Babson Park, Florida)
The 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine presented by Skeeter is being hosted by Decatur Morgan County Tourism.