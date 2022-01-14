Andy Woods Elementary School Coach Ashley Phelps' physical education students are getting active in a unique way — roller skating.
For the next two and a half weeks, students will be roller skating as part of their P.E. class time.
Phelps said the idea came about as a way to provide students with a new and different experience, something she aims to provide as an educator.
“We started roller skating here at Andy Woods because we wanted to bring something that is new and different for the kids that maybe they don’t always get an opportunity to do since there’s no rinks in Tyler,” she said.
For many of the students, it's their first time ever roller skating.
“It’s been an overwhelming surprise of excitement," Phelps said. "They at first thought, ‘I can’t do this; I've never done that Coach Phelps’ and now you’re hearing, ‘I did it,' ‘I’m getting better,’ ‘I made a whole lap without falling,’ ‘Coach Phelps look how fast I am.' Just to hear the progression in hearing them succeed and try something new has been so rewarding.”
During P.E. class on Friday afternoon, students put on their helmets along with other safety gear and filled the gym with screams and excitement — and some falls.
Annabel Carwile, 8, was holding on to a chair as she skated and had mixed feelings about the activity. She said she once knew how to skate but forgot since there’s no skating rink in Tyler.
“I know how to skate but it’s been years, I went to one along time ago. I’m kinda having fun, well with the chair I was,” she said. “I like skating, I'm just afraid of it.”
Even though Annabel had some fears, she said she will be sad when the activity is gone because it's fun and teaching her a skill.
Other students were also scared of falling, but with the help and encouragement of Phelps, they were learning how to skate and stay on their feet.
“Kids are most nervous of falling, and I try to teach them that it's like any game they play. They might miss the shot or their team might not win, and they will continue to play no matter if they have mess-ups along the way,” Phelps said.
During the week students have been taught how to stand in a position that's going to freeze their body, the ability to stop themselves, sit down carefully and turn while skating.
Other things students will learn include working on ankle stability, balance and moving in a way that they are not always accustomed to moving, said Phelps.
Phelps also mentioned the roller skating activity wouldn’t be possible without Andy Woods Elementary School Assistant Coach Marybeth Keeling, Principal Georgeanna Jones and parent volunteers.
“Huge thank you to Assistant Coach Keeling and Ms. Jones for allowing us to bring these opportunities for the kids," Phelps said. "I think it provides a way for them to bring some stress out, try something new and different that these kids don’t always get and that’s the opportunities I like to provide in P.E.”