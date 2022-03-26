On Friday, approximately 350 parents of Andy Woods Elementary School students went through tunnels, climbed nets and navigated through an obstacle course with students during the yearly Parents in P.E. event.

This year the event marked its 13th year, which consisted of five courses and a gaga ball pit for students and parents to compete in throughout the day.

P.E. coach Ashley Phelps compares the event to "American Ninja Warrior," an American sports entertainment reality show, and said every year the obstacle course has been leveling up and has been a bigger challenge.

"Every year we try to turn it up one more notch,” Phelps said. “We try to create each course a little bit different every year so it gives a different type of challenge. We were blessed this year to add a rock wall and a slide this year and we couldn’t do that without the donation from Gleaux Car Wash. We are excited to keep it going and to keep it fresh and active every year.”

Phelps considers the event as her favorite day of the year and loves the excitement and bond the obstacle course brings to the campus.

“To see the smiles on these kids' faces to have their parent right next to them wanting to take on the course and all the challenges that come with it is like no other,” she said.

During the event, students have the option to go against their parent or compete with another student.

Ashley Feldman, parent of fourth grade student, has been participating in the Parents in P.E. event for seven years, and mentioned it's a good workout but also a fun competition with the kids.

“We literally jump over nets, we go through tubes, we crawl and it's a workout but a fun competition with the kids,” she said. “I love it because it teaches them how to be healthy, be outside and it's a fun way where they learn about friendly competition.”

Feldman also mentioned this is her husband’s favorite day of the year, as he also tags along for the obstacle course event.

“He's been singing about this competition all morning,” he said. “We’re both very competitive, he just loves racing with all the kids, not just our child but we really try to pick the kids that maybe don’t have either parent here.”

Among Feldman, other parents filled the obstacle course with screams and cries for help as their child’s navigated through the course in a smooth manner and left them behind.

Phelps said the event brings in a lot of entertainment especially with the parents' feedback after taking up the challenge.

“One of my favorite comments was ‘I thought we were going to come out here and maybe do a little circle and come and race, this is nothing like that. You didn’t prepare us for this.’ Just the funny jokes of ‘Next year I’m going to know to prepare better and prepare myself or I'm going to have to go to the chiropractor after this,’” she said.

Phelps said as the event evolves throughout the years, the community has started to get involved and businesses have started sponsoring and wanting to help.

She also mentioned a thank you to the administrators and other staff members who assist and support with the special event every year.