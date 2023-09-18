Andrews Center has held meetings to discuss improving mental health in Smith County and surrounding areas through interactions with law enforcement. In the discussion, a pattern emerged concerning specialized care for the veteran community.

In response, the Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force was created and held its first meeting Friday with Smith County Judge Neal Franklin, City of Tyler Mayor Don Warren and a representative from State Rep. Matt Schaefer's office present.

"Smith County as a whole is fairly high when it comes to suicide rates itself," said Stephanie Wallace, Andrews Center chief executive officer executive assistant. "Then you have the veteran community, which is even higher when it comes to suicide rates."

Texas has the No. 1 veteran population in the nation, and East Texas has the second-largest veteran population.

"This population is so much more specialized," Wallace said. "That's when we kind of said, let's see what we can do, what other alternatives, other opportunities they have, and that's how this meeting came about."

Organizations like Tiny Evie Rocks, CampV and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1799 and representatives from the Tyler Centennial VA Clinic, the Dallas VA Medical Center and UT Health East Texas held seats at the table.

"One of the things we wanted to do is get everybody at the table to make sure we all were aware of the resources because there are so many different agencies," Wallace said.

People engaged in conversation, developed and distributed action items among the group and discussed the distribution of information and programs eliminating cost barriers for veterans.

Wallace said it shows the community is ready and committed to change.

The group discussed approaches to distributing information, such as the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a 24/7 mental health distress, substance abuse or suicidal thought hotline. By calling or texting 988 or chatting online at 988lifeline.org, people are connected with support for any crisis.

Another 24/7 resource is the Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (MCOTs), a team of professionals within Andrews Center who meet in the clinic and community to provide emergency assistance to people experiencing mental health crises.

MCOTs provide help to people at risk of hurting themselves or others or at risk of severe mental or physical deterioration without immediate assistance. The teams offer assistance, including facilitation of emergency care services, in-patient hospitalization, urgent care services, crisis follow-up, relapse prevention and connection to community resources.

The crisis hotline can be reached at 877-934-2131.

The COMPACT Act was also discussed, which states the VA will provide, pay for and reimburse for emergency suicide care for eligible people at VA medical facilities and non-departmental facilities.

Emergent suicide care includes in-patient or crisis residential care for no more than 30 days or outpatient medical and mental health care for no more than 90 days. Extensions may be provided if the person remains in an acute suicidal crisis.

The group then developed actionable items to work on before the next meeting at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7.

One action item discussed was data collection and reaching out to medical examiners to determine when there is a suicide if the person is a veteran.

"We're kind of blind when it comes to data," Wallace said.

The second item is the dissemination of information to the people providing the service.

"We're going to be sending out the VA phone number to our local hospitals, to our local Behavioral Health Agencies for billing purposes and making sure they know how to reach out and really use the COMPACT Act," Wallace said.

Many resources are available to veterans, but many aren't well known. Additional organizations and individuals are being asked to participate and assist in the information outreach component of the task force.

"When you have a meeting about something that is a very serious topic, one of the things you'll find is either very few people talk or the people that talk, it can kind of become an aggressive situation sometimes," Wallace said. "This, I mean, everyone was truly invested in let's get down to the meat of the bones. Let's see what is going on."