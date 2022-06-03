Gas prices are rising daily across the nation and according to a gas analyst, relief isn't coming anytime soon.
The price of unleaded gas in Tyler broke yet another record Friday at $4.35, progressing higher each day over the last few week, according to AAA. That's also about 10 cents higher than a week ago.
The city's average is still below the statewide average of $4.40 and the national average of $4.76, as of Friday. Prices are at their highest nationwide, hitting records daily, according to AAA and GasBuddy.
The continuous rise is a hard pill to swallow for many drivers, as the average price a year ago for regular unleaded gas was $2.77 in Tyler and $2.70 statewide.
But it's something consumers will likely have to get used to, at least for now, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I’m afraid the good news ends there,” De Haan said. “While gasoline demand has been seasonally soft, the large decline in refining capacity over the last few years has meant that refiners are struggling to produce even lower amounts of refined products. This has led inventories to struggle to see any gains, boosting concern that they won’t be able to catch up.
"Coupled with continued talk that the EU is still working on sanctioning Russian oil, even though Hungary is a hold out, oil markets are quite on edge. As a result of the continued decline in gasoline inventories in recent weeks, wholesale gas prices surged last week, which will likely boost prices at the pump in short order."
De Haan said the national average will only continue to get higher over the next couple of weeks.
"Odds are rising that we’ll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon," De Haan said.
Supply and demand dynamics are contributing to the prices, coupled with "volatile crude oil prices. Pump prices will likely remain elevated as long as demand grows and supply remains tight," according to GasBuddy.
“So many Americans are like, 'oh hey, when are we going to see prices drop,'” De Haan said. “I don't see that. That might be a year or two away.”
Prices are likely to peak somewhere around mid-to-late July when gasoline demand is at its highest, De Haan said. He said a small measure of relief could slightly be seen later this year, but he thinks prices will easily remain above $3.75 for the rest of the year in Texas and remain above $4 as the national average.
There are multiple factors that could delay a change in lower prices, and circumstances such as hurricane season can interrupt any price relief, De Haan said.
“My advice is Americans should just try to slow down a little bit,” De Haan said. “Try to be a little less aggressive on the gas. The pedal to the medal is consuming more gasoline.”
To conserve gas, De Haan said drivers can go 5 to 10 mph slower on the interstate, use cruise control and be easier on brakes and accelerators. He also said to shop around for lower prices and use cash discounts, loyalty programs or credit cards that some gas stations offer.
De Haan said Russia's invasion of Ukraine is one of the contributing factors to the continuous rise.
“Suddenly you have all of these different factors that are cutting into supply (and) at the same time global oil demand is accelerating,” De Haan said.
A lot of that imbalance goes back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when Americans stopped driving and demand plummeted causing oil companies to shut down, De Haan said. The economy started to recover and demand increased, but oil companies had let millions of people go so they were stuck, he added.
De Haan said it's been difficult for refiners to keep up with demand now, given the amount of shutdowns that have occurred.
“There's just a multitude of issues and that is why prices are just absolutely skyrocketing and there's no short term answers here,” De Haan said. “You can't just build a refinery overnight; you can't just bring more oil production online overnight -- it takes time.”
DeHaan said high gas prices may slightly affect summer traveling, but he doesn't think it will stop completely.
“Americans have had two summers now that they've lost to COVID,” De Haan said. “... I think Americans are sick of kind of waiting for COVID to end and now that the economy is good, the job market is good, wages are up, people just don't want to wait anymore. So even with high prices, they’re getting out.”
Consumers can keep up with the latest gas price averages -- statewide, nationwide and locally -- at gasprices.aaa.com. There are also several money-saving tips and cheap gas locating tools available at gasbuddy.com.