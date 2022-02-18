Chris Charles Scott was doing his work study job at Baylor University’s Pat Neff Hall in 2003 when he knew something was going on.
Head men’s basketball coach Dave Bliss and athletic director Tom Stanton walked by his cubicle into the university president’s office.
This was shortly after Baylor basketball player Patrick Dennehy was missing and then confirmed dead, and it later came out that he was killed by teammate Carlos Dotson.
Shortly after Dennehy's initial disappearance, Baylor and the NCAA began investigations into multiple allegations, ranging from drug use among players to improper payments to players by the coaching staff. Baylor self-imposed punishments, which the NCAA augmented to include extended probation for the school through 2010, the elimination of one year of non-conference play, and a ten-year show-cause penalty on Bliss.
“Being there front and center seeing how it unfolded and how horrible it was to wear a Baylor shirt on an airplane or a different city,” Scott said. “Baylor was looked at as hypocrite Christians killing a black man and framing him for drugs. Baylor’s reputation was mud.”
On Aug. 22, 2003, Baylor hired Scott Drew as its new head men’s basketball coach.
“I remember them hiring Coach Scott Drew later that summer, and he said Baylor was going to win a championship at the press conference,” Scott said. “Everyone laughed.”
In April 2021, 18 years after it looked like Baylor basketball was in a situation it would never overcome, the Bears won the program’s first national championship.
Scott, a 1999 graduate of Chapel Hill High School and 2004 graduate of Baylor University, directed a three-part documentary titled “An Ode to Joy: The Death and Resurrection of Baylor Basketball.”
“After all was said and done, Coach Drew came in, Baylor gave him time, and the fans gave him time,” Scott said. “The documentary is a story about life and how your circumstances can be at very rock bottom, but with the right culture and attitude and right people around you, you can rebuild and rebound. This documentary is a three-part series to show how Coach Drew did that at Baylor University.”
When the final buzzer sounded on Baylor’s 86-70 win over Gonzaga in the 2021 National Championship, CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz said, “Coach Drew and Baylor complete college’s basketball’s greatest rebound and rebuild with a championship.”
“It gave me goosebumps,” Scott said. “To see the ups and downs. The documentary shows all of that.”
Tweety Carter was a member of the Baylor basketball team from 2006-10, helping lead the Bears to the Elite Eighth in 2010.
“I’m excited to watch it,” Carter said. “My freshman year was a struggle, only winning four conference games. The tough part was not winning right away. But then my sophomore year, we made the tournament and then my junior year, we went to the NIT and lost in the championship to Penn State. My senior year was the changing point. We didn’t lose a game by more than seven points.
“For me, it was just a blessing to be a part of this program. To see it continue to grow like it has is amazing. Winning the championship was the best feeling in the world. I honestly feel like I played in that game. In my mind, I was out there winning a championship. It was just a blessing to see it all unfold.”
Scott said immediately after the national title win, he called his agent to present the idea.
“She said it had already been done before,” he said. “But this was totally different.”
Scott said he caught a train from Indianapolis to Chicago to meet with a buddy of his who connected him to SicEm365, a website devoted to Baylor athletics. He said the details were hashed out and a few weeks later, filming began.
Scott said he began doing documentaries six years ago.
“I had been fired from every job I ever had and justifiably so,” he said. “I realized I was not a good employee. The last job I got fired from, I decided I would start my own company.”
The first film he did was called “Shape of Shreveport.” He then directed “What About Waco,” which came out in 2017. His film “The Five Priests” was selected by the Cannes Film Festival for 2022. Scott was also the director of Class Action Park, which is available on HBO Max and recently aired on TNT.
Scott’s latest project though was one that involved his alma mater. It was set to be shown Friday night in Waco, where he will be getting awarded a Baylor Alumni Medal of Service.
The film will then be shown at 6 p.m. Saturday at Caldwell Auditorium in Tyler. Doors are set to open at 5 p.m. The event is sponsored by Camden Jones of Velocity Mazda in Tyler. To purchase tickets for the event, visit https://caldwellartsacademy.brushfire.com/AnOdetoJoy/526782.
“A poor kid from Chapel Hill is being honored by his university and premiering his documentary in his hometown for the first time,” Scott said. “I am blessed. It will be a great weekend for me.”