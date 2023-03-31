“An Evening with Patrick Mahomes” is scheduled for Saturday at the UT Tyler Cowan Center, 2835 Old Omen Road, Tyler.
The event, which is presented by the East Texas Speakers Forum, will feature a moderated question-and-answer session with the two-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player beginning at 7 p.m.
Seats are still available and can be purchased at www.cowancenter.org. Tickets: $45 to $125. For more information go to: https://easttexasspeakersforum.com/.
Mahomes, a Tyler native who graduated from Whitehouse High School, led the Kansas City Chiefs to a second Super Bowl victory and was named MVP.
Also this year, the Speakers Forum is organizing an event with Col. Martha McSally at Memorial City Hall in Marshall. Tickets are on sale at memorialcityhall.com ($25, $30 and $45) and sponsorships are available for the May 4 event with Col. McSally, the first female U.S. fighter pilot and a former U.S. senator from Arizona.
The East Texas Speakers Forum was founded in 2019 with the broad goals of increasing engagement, education and East Texas regionalism. The forum’s inaugural event was “An Evening with President George W. Bush” in late 2019 at the Belcher Center in Longview.
The ETSF is supported by a founding board representing Christus Health, Texas Bank and Trust, The University of Texas at Tyler, LeTourneau University, Longview News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph. Founding sponsors represent Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Smith, Titus and Upshur counties.