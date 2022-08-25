This Friday, the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County will be hosting a free Spanish class to inform East Texas residents about dementia.
The event will be hosted at the new Alzheimer’s Alliance building at S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Wilmarys Mora, bilingual counselor at Alzheimer’s Alliance, said the workshops are being set up by the nonprofit in order to help and reach the Hispanic community through educational services that will be helpful.
“The class is a series of workshops that the Alliance is providing, especially to reach our Hispanic community. The same classes we give in English, we’re providing them in Spanish. This class is called Dementia 101 and we’re trying to provide all information about the disease of Alzheimer’s and other diseases that can cause dementia in our brain. We want to talk to people who are suffering from the disease and also family members who are taking care of people with dementia,” she said.
Mora invites all members from the community to event, including those who suffer from symptoms or any who are suffering from other diseases that affect the brain. She also invites caregivers and those who want to learn more about dementia.
Attendees can also learn about the other programs the nonprofit offers.
“We want to invite them to come and educate themselves and know about the courses that Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County provides. Resources like therapy, educational programs, workshops, support programs..,” she said. “We want everyone to have access to the programs.”
Mora said the main idea is to educate the community on these diseases and how to know the signs.
“It’s important for our East Texas Hispanic community to start knowing what dementia is and all diseases that affect the brain. Every day we see it more noticeable in our community, and for people to be aware of signs and know that there’s something happening in our brain and that something is affecting our memory and capacity for problem-solving, causing confusion,” she said.
Attendees interested in the workshop can RSVP at www/bit.ly/dementia101class. Attendees are also welcome to show up, even without an RSVP.