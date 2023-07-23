Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County recently announced Bonnier Varner as its newest executive director.
“My personal goal is just to continue to stay as close to our purpose and mission as possible,” Varner said. “Just learning how we can scale and what we do as the community does grow, and we want to make sure we can continue to provide amazing support as the community grows.”
Her predecessor, Stephanie Taylor, who had been in the role for several years, stepped down to spend more time with her children at home.
As an executive director, Varner steers the nonprofit organization, managing its operations and carrying out its mission according to the directions of the board of directors.
“We really kind of are the liaison between our organization and the community in terms of community partnerships and working with the hospitals and physicians,” Varner said.
Before she was promoted, Varner was the development director of Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County for two years.
“As development director, I was also in charge of grant money and fundraising strategy and planning, and worked really closely with the executive director,” she said. “So, it was somewhat of a natural transition in terms of knowing our board, our people and our fundraising strategy.”
Varner’s professional background had mainly been in development, strategy and political fundraising but she wanted to move her focus towards nonprofits.
“I just have a heart for serving and for people and for our community,” she said. “So, it just seemed like a good fit.”
A Tyler native, Varner attended University of Texas in Austin and lived there for 12 years before moving to New York City for a few years.
“My husband is in the music business and he tours internationally and so, I moved from Austin to New York to be with him,” she said. “It was a good kind of hub for him, and then we started having babies so we decided to move back to Tyler.”
After seeing the toll Alzheimer’s took on her husband’s family, Varner familiarized herself with the disease.
“Alzheimer’s disease is not a natural part of the aging process,” she said. “Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive, irreversible brain disorder with no known cause or cure.”
Symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease include memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, personality changes, disorientation and loss of language skills. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of irreversible dementia and common cause of dementia in persons aged 65 and older, accounting for about 70% of all dementias.
“Dementia is a general term that describes a set of symptoms such as memory, judgment, language and complex motor skills caused by the permanent damage to or death of the brain’s nerve cells,” Varner said.
Dementia-like symptoms can also be caused by depression, fatigue, malnutrition, vitamin B-12 deficiency, drug interactions, infections and more.
“Therefore, full diagnostic testing and diagnosis is essential for all individuals experiencing dementia symptoms,” Varner said.
Well-known diseases that cause dementia include Alzheimer’s disease, multi-infarct (vascular) dementia, Parkinson’s disease, Pick’s disease and Lewy Body dementia.
“It all can be a little challenging and tough… it definitely wears on the employees just because we wish we could do more,” Varner said.
With its mission geared towards providing support for those with Alzheimer's or dementia and their caregivers, Alzheimer’s Alliance is not a medical organization.
“The funding that we receive, it doesn't go to research, it goes to directly support and impact the families who have been affected by this disease in Smith County,” Varner said. “We provide counseling services, we provide respite programs, education and we have a Project Lifesaver bracelet that is a radio tracking device for those who wander.”
The nonprofit has a collaboration with the Smith County Sheriff's Department and Tyler Police Department.
“All of our money is raised, stays local and we really focus on caretakers and caretaker support in addition to those suffering with the disease,” she said.
Ultimately, the organization works on increasing the quality of life and for the clients and their caretakers. Varner also hopes to be able to reach out to underserved communities, to remove any stigmas.
“There are different cultures who are less likely to reach out for help,” she said. “We just want to make sure that we serve all of Smith County because it's harder for older adults to know they need help.”
Whether it is a generational or cultural, Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County is available for support, especially for caretakers.
“We really encourage caretakers to focus on how they can help their loved one,” Varner said. “But your health is important too, your emotional health, your physical health, your mental health is equally or even more important when you're caring for people who are affected by this disease. You can’t pour from an empty cup.”
Whether she’s coming up with more fundraising ideas or finding new ways to reach out to the community, Varner is looking forward to using her new role.
“I’m so proud of what we do and really excited to be a part of it,” Varner said. “This is such an amazing organization. There's nothing else like it in Smith County.”